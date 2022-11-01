Vertical B2B SaaS veteran will focus on accelerating the company's global growth trajectory

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has named JD Miller the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, JD, a proven vertical SaaS sales leader, will develop and execute sales and partner strategies to support the increasing demand for Kantata's purpose-built SaaS solutions for professional and embedded services organizations.

Miller brings over 20 years of sales experience with valuable insights into cloud computing, enterprise technologies, and workforce solutions. Prior to joining Kantata, Miller served as CRO at Motus, a Boston-based reimbursement solutions provider for the mobile workforce in the fleet industry. Under Miller's nearly five years of leadership, the company experienced rapid ARR growth, strong EBITDA margins, net retention of over 100%, and high levels of customer satisfaction.

"JD's extensive experience and proven track record growing vertical SaaS businesses bring immediate impact to Kantata and will help extend our leadership position in the market," said Michael Speranza, CEO at Kantata. "The Kantata team is honored to welcome an executive with such a wealth of knowledge and expertise who is completely aligned with our organizational values."

With a Ph.D. in organizational communication from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Miller's leadership is marked by the intersection of technology, business, and humanity. Miller is active in the Chicago philanthropic community serving as the Board Chair Emeritus of Care for Friends and a member of the Advisory Board of the Department of Communication at the University of Illinois. His professional and community work have seen him recognized as one of the 20 Most Inspiring Chicagoans and a Notable LGBTQ Executive by Crain's Chicago Business.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to join Kantata during an exciting time of high growth and transformation. Kantata has a great client list and innovative vertical SaaS solutions, on both Salesforce and open platforms, designed to tackle some of the most complex challenges services organizations face. I've been impressed by the values of the board, leadership team and sales organization, and look forward to working with them to further accelerate growth and scale for an industry-leading solutions provider," said Miller.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on all and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005374/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com