British Army and SPEE3D to Demonstrate WarpSPEE3D Printer to Showcase Benefits of Additive Manufacturing Technology for Defense

SPEE3D, makers of the world's fastest metal 3D printers, today announced that the British Army has requested their support throughout the U.S. Army Future Command's Project Convergence 2022 as part of a concept assessment. SPEE3D is one of the first additive manufacturing companies to partner with the British Army. Together, they will showcase the WarpSPEE3D printer's deployable technology to print metal 3D printed parts in the field and in various conditions.

The newest endeavor of the U.S. Army's Futures Command, Project Convergence is a flagship learning, experimentation, and demonstration campaign. From October 30 to November 9, 2022, in Fort Irwin, California, Project Convergence will evaluate approximately 300 technologies, focusing on advancing joint and multinational interoperability in future operational environments. Several thousand U.S., U.K., and Australian service members, researchers, and industry partners will experiment with and assess these new advancements.

"We are thrilled to be invited by the British Army to collaborate and explore the capabilities and logistical impact of our additive manufacturing technology for the military," said Byron Kennedy, Co-Founder, and CEO of SPEE3D. "Our partnership over the last two years with them has validated the need for 3D metal printing to solve a myriad of challenges the military faces, and in rough terrain where they need a deployable and easy-to-use solution to print important parts quickly."

"SPEE3D regularly works with defense worldwide to showcase their innovative additive manufacturing technologies to help solve some of the military's most pressing supply chain issues," said the British Army's Lieutenant Colonel Davidson Reith. "It's our pleasure to be able to work with SPEE3D, giving the British Army the opportunity to learn lessons from a world-leading additive manufacturing company."

SPEE3D's unique, patented technology is 1,000 times faster than traditional 3D metal printing and enables the world's most affordable additive manufacturing process to produce industrial quality metal parts from anywhere in just minutes. SPEE3D does not rely on helium or other gasses, unlike large additive manufacturing printers. In addition, it does not require melting metals to produce parts from over 12 material sets, including copper, stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminum, and nickel-based carbides.

SPEE3D is no stranger to partnering closely with the military worldwide. Last month, the company announced its WarpSPEE3D was the first-ever metal 3D printer to successfully print parts on a U.S. Naval ship. In addition, the company just unveiled XSPEE3D the world's fastest all-in-one containerised metal 3D printer that is highly mobile, easy to use, and prints parts from anywhere in minutes.

SPEE3D is a cutting-edge metal additive manufacturing technology supplier dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold-spray technology. As a result, SPEE3D products enable significantly faster, lower-cost, and more scalable production than traditional metal printing techniques for a wide range of metals, including copper, stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminum, and nickel-based carbides.

