Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Senior Geologist Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting on Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm. Mr. Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned exploration activities at its uranium,copper and battery metals portfolio. To register: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

Forum has nine drill ready uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin with recently completed drill programs on its 100% owned Wollaston project, an option on the Highrock project with Sassy Resources and an option with Orano Resources Canada on the Fir Island project. Forum acquired a strategic land position adjacent to the 133 million pound Orano/Denison/UEC Kiggavik uranium development project in the Thelon Basin, an Athabasca Basin equivalent in Nunavut. Cameco formerly explored the ground acquired by Forum resulting in the discovery of two uranium deposits and several high priority exploration targets.

The Company also has a portfolio of energy metal projects- copper, nickel and cobalt in Saskatchewan and in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Rio Tinto Exploration Canada spent $14 million drilling Forum's 100% owned Janice Lake copper project in Saskatchewan which significantly advanced the potential for near surface, open pit copper deposits on the property.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://forumenergymetals.com.

