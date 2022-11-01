SHYFT, an electronic light scheduling device, automates Fluence's entire LED product suite to help cultivators optimize environments wherever they are

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today the launch of SHYFT Light Scheduler (SHYFT), a lighting automation tool built to offer cultivators expert-level, easy-to-use control over their grow environments.

In an industry with notoriously tight margins, cultivators must leverage every advantage to improve environmental management, enhance top-line performance and cut operating costs. SHYFT is a user-friendly, wall-mountable waterproof device with patented photoacclimation technology that allows growers to automate, control and monitor lighting conditions in multiple fixture zones simultaneously. It also provides the ability to configure and replicate precise conditions for crops to help cultivators maximize yields and increase growing cycles per season.

"The goal of every Fluence product is to help cultivators grow smarter," said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. "We achieve that not only by building best-in-class lighting products that help improve yields and increase efficiency but also by creating products like SHYFT that empower cultivators to more effectively and accurately manage their lighting systems."

SHYFT, which is compatible with Fluence's full range of LED lighting technology, is designed to withstand a wide range of operating temperatures and humidity levels and can be mounted directly in cultivation environments. The product's photoacclimation and photoperiod modes regulate the intensity and duration of light delivered, enhancing growth while protecting plant health. SHYFT can also be installed with the DC Flex Dimming Cable or Wireless Flex Dimming, a revolutionary solution that leverages Bluetooth Mesh technology to wirelessly adjust Fluence luminaire light levels using any industry-standard 0-10V dimmer or environmental controller.

"Fluence's team of scientists and lighting experts works alongside our network of growers to collaborate on what cultivators need to maximize both crop and operational performance," said Jordon Musser, chief product officer of Fluence. "We've heard from cultivators of all sizes the importance of optimizing yield consistency through scheduling. SHYFT offers the flexibility to customize the growing environment to accommodate various growth stages."

SHYFT helps smaller growers make the transition to automated scheduling and assists larger growers to eliminate unnecessary integration costs in more complex control systems.

SHYFT is currently only available in North America. For more information on SHYFT, Fluence and the company's extended portfolio of luminaires and lighting controls, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify's Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005509/en/

Contacts:

Nichole Hazard

nichole@redfancommunications.com

C: 512-960-7656