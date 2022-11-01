Transparency Market Research: Eyewear Market to Reach Value of USD 300.9 Million by 2031, Says Review by TMR

The global eyewear market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2031

Surge in the cases of eye-related disorders among people worldwide is fueling demand opportunities in the global eyewear market

Improving spending power of populace in developed and developing nations drives the sales of eyewear

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eyewear market is estimated to gain a value of US$ 300.9 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for eyewear is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.





As per TMR's study on the trends in the eyewear market, players are anticipated to gain sizable business opportunities in the spectacles segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is ascribed to factors such as increase in the demand for blue light-blocking glasses and rise in the cases of eye diseases among people from all age groups globally. Moreover, the segment also expected to expand at significant pace owing to rise in the need for eye protection glasses as the screen time of population in developed and developing nations is being increasing.

The demand for sunglasses and contact lenses is being rising in the recent years as the trend of using them as fashion accessories is increasing. This factor, in turn, is prognosticated to lead to the expansion of the contact lenses and sunglasses segment during the forecast period, state analysts of a TMR review.

Eyewear Market: Key Findings

The prevalence of different types of eye diseases such as hypermetropia or far-sightedness and myopia is being increasing among people from all age groups globally. As per the statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 6.8% of US kids with age less than 18 are being diagnosed with vision or eye health condition. Approximately 3% of kids with less than 18 are visually impaired or blind, according to a TMR study on the eyewear market. These children with eye health issues are not able to see even after using contact lenses or glasses. Moreover, about 20.5 million people with 40 years or above age in the U.S. live with cataracts in both or one eyes. Hence, rise in the cases of eye disorders globally is estimated to drive the eyewear market expansion during the forecast period.

The trend of using contact lenses and sunglasses is being increasing in the recent as fashion accessories. Due to improving spending power and rising focus on visual appearance, people are inclining toward the use of trending eyewear. Besides, the adoption of sunglasses is being rising in order to provide protection to eyes from UV rays as well as a fashion statement, note researchers of a TMR eyewear market.

Contact lenses are available in different colors including aqua blue, hazel, grey, green, and brown. Professional athletes are increasing the demand for custom-tinted contact lenses in order to boost their visual performance. Such factors are creating lucrative prospects for key vendors in eyewear market, note analysts of a TMR study that delivers important insights on the marketing strategy for eyewear.

Eyewear Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the prevalence of various eye diseases among people globally is expected to boost the market demand for eyewear

Surge in the use of eyewear as fashion accessories worldwide is projected to drive the future of eyewear market growth

Eyewear Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Fielmann AG

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Essilor International

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Hoya Corporation

Zeiss International

De Rigo S.p.A.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Eyewear Market Segmentation

Product Type

Spectacles



Single Vision





Multifocal





Bifocal





Progressive





Reading Glasses





Safety Glasses





Others (Blue Light Glasses, etc.)



Contact Lenses



Soft Contact Lenses





Rigid Contact Lenses





Toric Contact Lenses





Others



Sunglasses



Polarized Sunglasses





Non-polarized Sunglasses

By Lens Material

Spectacles & Sunglasses



Glass





Organic Plastic





Polycarbonate





Others (Trivex, etc.)



Contact Lenses



Silicone Hydrogel





Hydrogel





Hybrid

By Consumer Group

Men



Women



Kids



Unisex

By Modality

Prescription



Non-prescription

By Price Range

Low



Medium



High

By Distribution Channel

Online



Company-owned Website





E-commerce Website



Offline



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Specialty Stores





Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

