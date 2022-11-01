BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by -4.7% during the month of September (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Global equity markets fell in September with inflation prints in the US up by+8.3% year-on-year and Europe up by +9.1% year-on-year remaining higher, whilst the central bank commentary continued to confirm a focus on getting inflation down through higher interest rates. The combination of rising interest rates and lower economic growth expectations contributed to the equity market weakness and lower oil prices.



Within the broader energy complex, the Nord Stream gas pipelines were sabotaged, whilst UK and European governments brought into effect plans to cap energy prices, to protect households and businesses, at potentially considerable expense. The cost of the UK energy price cap is expected to be in excess of £150 billion, whilst the EU energy support package has been estimated at €600 billion and a further €200 billion 'Defensive Shield' announced by the German Government. After the months end, OPEC announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day from its production target, in a clear positive statement of intent to step into the market and defend the oil price. Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by 7.4% and 11.2%, ending the month at $89/bbl and $80/bbl respectively.



The mining sector came under pressure in September, albeit outperforming broader equity markets. Economic data from China remained weak, with the country's manufacturing PMI (Purchase Managers' Index) for September declining to 48.1 (indicating contraction). There are signs that China is beginning to ease covid restrictions, but we are not expecting a meaningful update until after October's Communist Party Congress. Mined commodity prices were generally weak, with copper and iron ore (62% fe) prices falling by 2.1% and 1.0% respectively. However, precious metals outside of gold were a bright spot, with silver and palladium prices rising by 5.8% and 6.4% respectively.



Within the energy transition theme, the European energy crisis has focused attention on the energy transition. Recent months have seen policy makers have put in place the largest package of subsidies to fund the transition to net zero through increased investment in renewable power. Coupled with the more cautious and evolving economic news, this has led to volatility in sustainable energy company share prices in recent months.



1 November 2022