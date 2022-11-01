ev Transportation Services, Inc.: evTS Announces Appointment of Respected Technology Executive Jeffery Ritz as Chief Operating Officer

Senior Appointment to Build on Early Success to Spearhead National Commercialization Effort

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced it has appointed Jeffery Ritz as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, responsible for overseeing operations at its Fort Worth, Texas assembly facility and driving forward the Company's national commercialization efforts.

Jeffery Ritz is a respected operating executive with over 30 years of experience in all aspects of P&L management with both publicly traded and venture-backed enterprises. Previously Mr. Ritz was CEO and President of Presidium USA, where he spearheaded the transformation from incubator to full commercialization of a venture-backed materials company disrupting the $30B composites industry. Prior to Presidium, Mr. Ritz held leadership positions at General Electric, AlliedSignal, Fidelity Investments, and Senior Living NOI. Mr. Ritz holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, a Master's of Operations Management from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University, and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering from Clarkson University.

"Jeffery brings comprehensive operating experience and an impressive track record of achieving measurable results spanning both public and venture-backed organizations nationally," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "I welcome Jeffery, whose proven ability to steer innovation and build high-performing teams will help to accelerate our growth trajectory as we begin to scale assembly operations of the pure-electric FireFly ESV at our Fort Worth facility."

Ritz added: "It is truly a privilege to join evTS at such an exciting time in the Company's history, as we begin to scale production and deliver vehicles to forward-thinking customers nationally. I am eager to leverage my expertise to optimize production efficiencies and drive growth, positioning the company for continued success as it enters the national stage."

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, worth roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

