Bringing Ares on board further expands Novata's client base reach into private credit

Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, today announced that select Ares Management ("Ares") direct lending strategies have contracted with Novata for certain ESG measurement and analysis support services. Novata provides customers with a clear on-ramp for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions. Novata is a public benefit corporation formed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global, Omidyar Network, and more than a dozen private equity firms and pension funds.

"Ares is aligned with Novata in our mission to advance ESG data collection in the private markets," said Alex Friedman, CEO Co-Founder of Novata. "We look forward to supporting them in their ESG data collection journey as they seek to deliver their clients with enhanced tracking against their sustainability goals."

"As a leader in direct lending, we believe in the importance of setting a robust standard of measurement and transparency as we further embed ESG practices within our investment portfolios," said Adam Heltzer, Head of ESG at Ares. "We are proud to be supported by Novata as we continue to evolve our approach to ESG data collection and reporting."

With continued focus from market participants to increase data transparency, Novata's platform, designed by the GP community, is the simple first step for private equity and private credit firms looking to tackle ESG data collection.

Since Novata's platform launch in April, Novata has also welcomed a range of private equity and credit firms to the General Partner Advisory Committee (GPAC) and has experienced significant global demand for its ESG data management platform.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $341 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,500 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

