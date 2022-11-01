Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 14:03
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spark Clear Aligners: SPARK CLEAR ALIGNERS RELEASE 13 PROVIDES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ORTHODONTIC INNOVATIONS WITH GROUND-BREAKING AND EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL FEATURES

- Doctor-Driven Innovation and Improvements Provide Superior Control, More Comprehensive Diagnosis and Treatment Planning -

BREA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions, today announced the launch of its Spark Clear Aligners Release 13. Developed with feedback from orthodontic specialists, the Spark Aligners Release 13 includes proprietary Integrated Hooks, CBCT TruRoot Feature and Real Time Approval in the Spark Approver Software which will further enhance treatment planning and efficiency.