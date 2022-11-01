Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC"), a voluntary commitment to its Ten Principles and broader Sustainable Development Goals. Membership of the UNGC augments Pan Global's approach to Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") best practice.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "Pan Global's participation in the United Nations Global Compact provides a clear statement of the ongoing commitment to fulfilling our ESG objectives and operating our business responsibly and sustainably for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Pan Global will join more than 17,000 other companies in 177 countries, including many large and small mining companies, who have chosen to follow these important principles and objectives."

The UNGC was founded to uphold, promote, and embed the Ten Principles in business in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. As a member of the UNGC, Pan Global provides a commitment to embrace the values and best practices embodied in these principles. Contained within the UNGC are seventeen Sustainable Development Goals that cover a wide range of challenges, including environmental sustainability, clean water, and poverty.

The UNGC provides a global platform for business and non-business entities to proactively network and engage in key areas of operating capability, and to promote greater social and environmental responsibility around the world by companies and their stakeholders.

Further information can be found on the following link - https://ungc-communications-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/docs/about_the_gc/UN-GLOBAL-COMPACT-STRATEGY-2021-2023.pdf

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

tmoody@panglobalresources.com

+44 7766 253145

andy@panglobalresources.com

+1 778 309 4784

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142506