PAN Communications Recognized as 2022 Agency of The Year by Business Intelligence Group and PR Daily

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced that the agency has received recognition for two industry awards, reflecting a strong year growth and success despite some challenges across the business landscape.

PAN recognized as a 2022 Agency of the Year by Business Intelligence Group and PR Daily

Business Intelligence Group Awards

The Public Relations & Marketing Excellence Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group began in 2014 to acknowledge agencies, teams, and individuals who have delivered quantifiable business results for their respective clients. This year, PAN was named a 2022 Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year.

"This year, PAN Communications showed all of us how creativity and business acumen can serve the clients' needs," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "In this post-pandemic age, teams need to remain agile and open to all paths to effectively communicate. Congratulations to them all."

PR Daily Awards

Telling moving stories is a foundation of the work PAN does, and that effort is not unnoticed. The PR Daily Content Marketing Awards recognizes excellence in storytelling among teams whose creative work has delivered meaningful results for their clients. PAN has been named a finalist for 2022 PR Firm of the Year. Winners will be announced in December.

"There is no better way to build a strong connection than with a great story, and that is why excellent storytelling is at the center of everything PAN does," said Philip A. Nardone, Jr., President & CEO at PAN Communications. "It is an honor to be recognized as 2022 Agency of the Year. I am immensely proud of our leadership team for always leading with creativity and fresh thinking; our clients for leaning into purposeful work that's making a difference in their industries; and to our teams for their determination and commitment to doing the very best work for our clients."

This industry recognition comes on the heels of several key promotions to the healthcare leadership team, following continued momentum in the practice. PAN also announced a heightened focus on the firm's security practice with an enhanced user experience that unifies the agency's ongoing expertise in the cybersecurity market.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 200 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando, and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Rapid 7, Citrix, Quickbase, OneStream, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).

