Kforce, Inc.: Kforce Opens Hybrid Headquarters at Midtown Tampa

Enhanced technology and modern design support the solution firm's office-occasional work model

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Kforce opened its hybrid headquarters Tuesday, making it one of the first companies in Tampa Bay to create a space designed entirely for the new world of work.

The solutions firm is a leader in reimagining the future of work. A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the company sold its 130,000 square-foot traditional office space in Ybor. Five months later, Kforce signed a lease in Midtown Tampa with the intent of redefining the look and function of a corporate headquarters. Kforce now occupies the fifth floor of Midtown West, totaling 22,232 square feet or about a fifth of its former space.

The tech-focused company employs about 600 people in Tampa Bay and more than 2,000 nationwide, but no one is required to come into the office. Instead, they enjoy the firm's office-occasional work model, where all work can be performed remotely. If people want to gather in person, the office is available for collaboration, training and team building. Otherwise, they work from wherever they're most successful.

The Midtown headquarters was designed for office occasional. Cubicles and 9-5 work schedules were replaced with collaboration and team zones, hotel desks, state-of-the-art technology and schedules that prioritize flexibility and excellence.

"We reimagined how and where work gets done, and we needed a space that reflects that," President & CEO Joe Liberatore said. "Our people have proven they are most successful in a remote environment, but they also desire a place to gather in person occasionally. Our Midtown headquarters is designed for that occasional use that elevates our already tremendous performance."

Kforce is an advocate of adaptability and innovation, especially within the tech space. The hybrid headquarters is a model for the company's more than 30 reimagined offices nationwide, all which practice office occasional. Employees can come in for an hour, an afternoon or an entire day. Once in the office, they'll transition between different zones, each supporting a unique work style and purpose.

"Tampa is a community that embraces innovation, and it is exciting to see Kforce at the vanguard of the revolution in workspace," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. "This cutting-edge headquarters is a great addition to Tampa and to employee satisfaction and productivity. Tampa's economy is thriving so well today because farsighted companies like Kforce understand Tampa is a mecca for highly qualified employees who want both good jobs and a great quality of life."

Liberatore envisions work models will continue to become more fluid as the workforce adapts. In October, Kforce surveyed 2,500 jobseekers nationwide about their preferred work environment: 93% favored hybrid or remote. In a hybrid setting, two-thirds of respondents do not want set schedules or rotations. Instead, they prefer to work 100% remotely with the option to use an office when needed - particularly for meetings, team buildings and trainings.

These findings reinforce Kforce's vision to design a workspace devoted to collaboration while continuing to give people the freedom and trust to design their best life-work balance.

