Online Clothing Retailer Something Greek Receives New York State Senate Business Award

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Online clothing retailer Something Greek (SomethingGreek.com), the premier source for made-to-order apparel and high-quality merchandise for fraternities and sororities, has been presented the 2022 Empire Award for business by the New York State Senate. The award is in recognition of Something Greek's outstanding contributions and dedication to the growth, prosperity, and betterment of their community and New York State. The award plaque was presented recently in person by State Senator Kevin Thomas of the 6th NY Senate District.

The Empire award is given to businesses that go above and beyond in demonstrating exceptional innovation, volunteerism, philanthropy, and service to their community. After a very hard 2020 where colleges closed their campuses due to Covid and Something Greek suffered a corresponding dip in sales they never lost the desire to serve their community. Thanks to the hard work of their staff and two years of improved sales they are expanding. This recognition is especially gratifying for a small business that survived hurricane Sandy on a barrier island, then stayed and rebuilt.

Something Greek CEO Scott McManus is grateful to be recognized for the company's efforts, "We are excited to have been nominated to receive New York State's "Excellence in Business" award. It is especially gratifying because Excellence is one of our 5 core values of Teamwork, Growth, Integrity, Accountability, and Excellence. The history of Something Greek shows that you can change as you see fit. We are currently in our fourth location in Long Island and plan on remaining a part of that community for years to come."

Founded in 1989, Something Greek is an embroidery and screen-printing company that also offers clothing and promotional products to sorority and fraternity clothing markets. The company has grown from a 300 to over 16,000 square feet. The company does all their custom twill applique lettering and screen-printing in-house using their own art department, screen-printing equipment, and embroidery equipment. This allows them to provide our Greek system customers with the absolute best quality, outstanding value, and fastest service.

Their other websites offering specialized imprinted apparel and other products include Firedepartmentclothing.com and EzCorporateclothing.com.

