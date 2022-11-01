--Company Recognized for Transparency and Best Practices Related to an Inclusive Culture--

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced it has been named to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother media) 2022 Inclusion Index. The Inclusion Index recognizes companies that commit to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and implement programming that supports an inclusive workplace.

"We are committed to nurturing an inclusive workplace where all employees feel welcome and thrive," said Irina Konstantinovsky, executive vice president, chief human resources and chief diversity officer, Horizon. "It is an honor to be recognized on the Inclusion Index and we will continue to implement inclusive approaches and programs for our employees because it enhances the creative collaboration needed to develop solutions for patients."

To qualify for Seramount's Inclusion Index, organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups-women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

Horizon's efforts to build and maintain an inclusive culture includes its commitment to pay equity, use of a comprehensive cultural navigation tool to enhance understanding of personal culture preferences and an annual Day of Understanding open to all employees to listen to racially and ethnically diverse experiences from their colleagues. Other programming includes unconscious bias training for all employees, resource groups specifically for women and an Employee Sponsorship Programwhichsupports the development of our Hispanic and Black employees through a year-long program, among other programming to elevate cultural and gender diversity at all levels.

Horizon is a perennially award-winning company that has been recognized more than 65 times since 2015 for its workplace and culture. These awards are based on a combination of independent employee feedback and self-reported data from the company.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Seramount

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com.

