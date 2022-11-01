CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward") (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022 of its fiscal year 2022.

CEO COMMENTS

"Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations," said Kevin Holleran, Hayward's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to leverage our competitive advantages, increase market share, and capitalize on the sustainable secular trends in our industry. I am particularly pleased with continued solid growth and outperformance in channel sell-through in our core U.S. market for the third quarter, as reported by our primary channel partners. However, consistent with our expectations, we saw a meaningful divergence between this channel sell-through and our net sales into the channel as our partners reduced the level of inventory on hand in response to normalizing lead times and safety stock requirements. We are taking proactive steps to streamline the organization and realign our cost structure to current conditions while prioritizing our strategic growth investments."

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net sales decreased by 30% to $245.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decline in net sales during the quarter was the result of lower volumes, partially offset by favorable pricing and acquisitions. The decline in volume was primarily driven by distribution channel destocking as supply chain pressure eases, lead times normalize, and the industry starts to return to the pre-pandemic seasonal trend of lower sales activity in the third quarter. Additionally, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical factors in Europe weighed on customer demand and contributed to the decline in volume.

Gross profit decreased by 34% to $107.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross profit margin decreased 239 basis points to 43.9%. The decrease in gross margin was principally due to the decline in volume resulting in lower operating leverage. Gross profit margin was also negatively impacted by the inventory fair value step-up adjustment recognized as part of purchase accounting related to the second quarter acquisition of J&J Electronics and Sollos (the "Specialty Lighting Business").

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased by 27% to $50.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in SG&A was primarily driven by lower incentive compensation, selling and distribution, and warranty expenses as well as the absence of a patent infringement litigation settlement which occurred in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased 96 basis points to 21%, compared to the prior year period of 20%. Research, development, and engineering expenses were $6.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, or 3% of net sales, as compared to $6.4 million for the prior year period, or 2% of net sales.

Operating income decreased by 48% to $40.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in operating income was driven by lower sales.

Interest expense, net, increased by approximately 26% to $13.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily as a result of variable rate increases on the term loan and utilization of the ABL revolving credit facility.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.5 million for an effective tax rate of 13.3%, compared to $14.3 million at an effective tax rate of 22.2% for the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to discrete items resulting from certain state legislation changes and the tax benefit resulting from the exercise of stock options.

Net income decreased by 54% to $23.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 39% to $60.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 341 basis points to 24.6%.

Diluted GAAP EPS decreased by 52% to $0.10 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased by 43% to $0.14 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 SEGMENT RESULTS

North America

Net sales decreased by 32% to $203.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in volume, partially offset by increases in price to offset inflationary pressure and the favorable impact of acquisitions. The decline in volume was primarily the result of distribution channel destocking and the seasonal trend of lower sales activity in the third quarter as discussed above.

Segment income decreased by 47% to $48.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted segment income decreased by 42% to $56.9 million.

Europe & Rest of World

Net sales decreased by 21% to $41.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in volume as a result of geopolitical factors and macroeconomic uncertainty, unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, and channel inventory reductions, partially offset by price increases.

Segment income decreased by 17% to $8.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted segment income decreased by 23% to $8.6 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of October 1, 2022, Hayward had cash and cash equivalents of $72.9 million and approximately $55.2 million available for future borrowings under its ABL Facility. Cash flow from operations for the nine months ended October 1, 2022, of approximately $144 million was a decrease of approximately $55 million from the prior year comparative period as a result of the increase in cash used for working capital, partially offset by an increase in net income.

COST OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM

During the three months ended October 1, 2022, the Company initiated an enterprise cost reduction program to address the current market dynamics and maintain the Company's strong financial metrics. The initial focus was on a reduction of variable costs with specific attention to eliminating cost inefficiencies in our supply chain and reducing labor in our production cost base. In addition to these variable cost reductions, the Company identified structural selling, general and administrative cost reduction opportunities totaling $25 million to $30 million in 2023, with initial savings of approximately $8 million to be realized in 2022.

OUTLOOK

Hayward is refining its full fiscal year 2022 guidance to reflect higher than expected inflation impacting the fourth quarter, normalizing channel inventory levels and geopolitical events in Europe. Hayward continues to see increasing consumer demand for pool equipment products in the U.S., specifically, for our suite of SmartPadTM products into the aftermarket. Hayward is confident in the long-term outlook for profitable growth and robust cash flow generation, driven by new product innovation, growing commercial relationships with prominent pool dealers and builders, and agile manufacturing capabilities.

For fiscal year 2022, Hayward now expects net sales to decrease approximately 6% from prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $365 million to $370 million.

Please see the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release for a discussion of certain risks relevant to Hayward's outlook.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

For the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022, Hayward repurchased approximately $50.0 million and $343.1 million, respectively, in common stock under its previously approved share repurchase program, leaving approximately $400.0 million remaining under the renewed authorization, which occurred on July 26, 2022. Hayward's Board of Directors renewed the initial authorization of the existing repurchase program and authorized Hayward to repurchase up to an aggregate of $450 million of its common stock over the next three years. The repurchase program will continue to be funded by cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

ABOUT HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") and releases issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Such forward-looking statements relating to Hayward are based on the beliefs of Hayward's management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to it. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Hayward's strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, expenditures and assumptions and other statements contained in or incorporated by reference in this earnings release that are not historical facts. When used in this document, words such as "guidance," "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "target," "predict," "project," "seek" and similar expressions as they relate to Hayward are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Hayward believes that it is important to communicate its future expectations to its stockholders, and it therefore makes forward-looking statements in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Act. However, there may be events in the future that Hayward is not able to accurately predict or control, and actual results may differ materially from the expectations it describes in its forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements Hayward makes regarding: Hayward's outlook, financial position; business plans and objectives; general economic and industry trends; business prospects; future product development and acquisition strategies; growth and expansion opportunities; operating results; and working capital and liquidity. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are only predictions. Hayward may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in Hayward's forward-looking statements, and you should not place significant reliance on its forward-looking statements. Hayward has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Moreover, neither Hayward nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements taken from third-party industry and market reports.

Important factors that could affect Hayward's future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements include the following: its ability to execute on its growth strategies and expansion opportunities; uncertainties affecting the pace of distribution channel destocking and its impact on sales volumes; its ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manage disruptions to its global supply chain and the availability of raw materials, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; its relationships with and the performance of distributors, builders, buying groups, retailers and servicers who sell Hayward's products to pool owners; competition from national and global companies, as well as lower-cost manufacturers; impacts on Hayward's business from the sensitivity of its business to seasonality and unfavorable economic business and weather conditions; Hayward's ability to identify emerging technological and other trends in its target end markets; Hayward's ability to develop, manufacture and effectively and profitably market and sell its new planned and future products; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; Hayward's ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; regulatory changes and developments affecting Hayward's current and future products; volatility in currency exchange rates; Hayward's ability to realize cost savings from restructuring activities; Hayward's ability to service its existing indebtedness and obtain additional capital to finance operations and its growth opportunities; impacts on Hayward's business from political, regulatory, economic, trade, and other risks associated with operating foreign businesses, including risks associated with geopolitical conflict; Hayward's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for its products, as well as its ability to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits, impact trade agreements and tariffs, or address the impacts of climate change; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; impacts on Hayward's business from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors set forth in "Risk Factors" in Hayward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 2, 2022.

Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Hayward's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Hayward's actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in this earnings release as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, planned or projected. The forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date of this earnings release. Unless required by United States federal securities laws, Hayward neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this earnings release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Hayward's expectations.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") including adjusted net income, adjusted basic EPS, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted segment income, adjusted segment income margin, net debt and free cash flow. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), segment income or other measures of profitability or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. See the appendix for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation for the forward-looking full year fiscal 2022 net sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided, as Hayward does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation.

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,907 $ 265,796 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,872 and $2,003, respectively 108,543 208,112 Inventories, net 313,379 233,449 Prepaid expenses 16,051 12,459 Other current assets 51,368 30,705 Total current assets 562,248 750,521 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $76,600 and $67,366, respectively 148,428 146,754 Goodwill 927,055 924,264 Trademark 736,000 736,000 Customer relationships, net 236,321 242,854 Other intangibles, net 108,983 103,192 Other non-current assets 111,363 74,885 Total assets $ 2,830,398 $ 2,978,470 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of the long-term debt $ 11,957 $ 12,155 Accounts payable 65,354 87,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 152,011 190,378 Income taxes payable — 13,886 Total current liabilities 229,322 303,864 Long-term debt, net 1,067,002 973,124 Deferred tax liabilities, net 266,290 262,378 Other non-current liabilities 71,523 69,591 Total liabilities 1,634,137 1,608,957 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 authorized; 239,942,927 issued and 211,276,558 outstanding at October 1, 2022; 238,432,216 issued and 233,056,799 outstanding at December 31, 2021 240 238 Additional paid-in capital 1,067,148 1,058,724 Common stock in treasury; 28,666,369 and 5,375,417 at October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (357,408 ) (14,066 ) Retained earnings 484,254 320,875 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,027 3,742 Total stockholders' equity 1,196,261 1,369,513 Total liabilities, redeemable stock, and stockholders' equity $ 2,830,398 $ 2,978,470

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net sales $ 245,267 $ 350,624 $ 1,055,169 $ 1,049,409 Cost of sales 137,483 188,170 567,626 559,033 Gross profit 107,784 162,454 487,543 490,376 Selling, general, and administrative expense 50,493 68,807 188,297 207,129 Research, development, and engineering expense 6,142 6,370 16,411 16,187 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 2,288 783 9,499 2,452 Amortization of intangible assets 8,521 8,700 23,828 26,162 Operating income 40,340 77,794 249,508 238,446 Interest expense, net 13,938 11,050 35,105 42,297 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 9,418 Other (income) expense, net (234 ) 2,087 3,056 4,655 Total other expense 13,704 13,137 38,161 56,370 Income from operations before income taxes 26,636 64,657 211,347 182,076 Provision for income taxes 3,549 14,336 47,968 42,072 Net income $ 23,087 $ 50,321 $ 163,379 $ 140,004 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.22 $ 0.74 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.21 $ 0.70 $ 0.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 212,905,429 231,339,007 222,009,824 172,820,430 Diluted 222,006,615 243,783,501 232,131,395 185,673,814

Hayward Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 163,379 $ 140,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 13,931 14,096 Amortization of intangible assets 28,437 30,903 Amortization of deferred debt issuance fees 2,312 2,771 Stock-based compensation 5,787 13,308 Deferred income taxes (4,221 ) (3,014 ) Allowance for bad debts 869 584 Loss on debt extinguishment — 9,418 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,550 3,743 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 96,874 (9,115 ) Inventories (70,469 ) (66,027 ) Other current and non-current assets (16,902 ) (10,699 ) Accounts payable (24,472 ) 9,671 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (57,411 ) 63,520 Net cash provided by operating activities 143,664 199,163 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (23,533 ) (19,098 ) Purchases of intangibles — (818 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (61,337 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 4 25 Proceeds from settlements of investment currency hedge — 719 Net cash used in investing activities (84,866 ) (19,172 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock - Initial Public Offering — 377,400 Costs associated with Initial Public Offering — (26,124 ) Purchase of common stock for treasury (343,319 ) (10,530 ) Cash paid for taxes from share withholdings (871 ) (10,174 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 51,659 Debt issuance costs — (12,422 ) Payments of long-term debt (7,500 ) (367,144 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 150,000 68,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (50,000 ) (68,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of short term debt 8,119 — Payments of short term debt (2,849 ) — Other, net 473 522 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (245,947 ) 3,187 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,740 ) (1,505 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (192,889 ) 181,673 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 265,796 115,294 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,907 $ 296,967 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid-interest 32,725 53,686 Cash paid-income taxes 93,503 39,242 Equipment financed under finance leases 1,603 —

Reconciliations

Consolidated Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net income $ 23,087 $ 50,321 $ 163,379 $ 140,004 Depreciation 4,333 4,847 13,931 14,096 Amortization 10,249 10,405 28,437 30,903 Interest expense 13,938 11,050 35,105 42,297 Income taxes 3,549 14,336 47,968 42,072 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 9,418 EBITDA 55,156 90,959 288,820 278,790 Stock-based compensation (a) (4 ) 484 1,248 16,383 Sponsor management fees (b) — — — 90 Currency exchange items (c) 52 1,149 2,776 4,379 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (d) 2,288 783 9,499 2,452 Other (e) 2,935 4,954 11,970 13,941 Total Adjustments 5,271 7,370 25,493 37,245 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,427 $ 98,329 $ 314,313 $ 316,035 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6 % 28.0 % 29.8 % 30.1 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. Beginning in the three months ended July 2, 2022, the adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of Hayward's initial public offering (the "IPO"), whereas in prior periods, the adjustment included stock-based compensation expense for all equity awards. Under the historical presentation, the stock-based compensation adjustment for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022 would have been an expense of $1.8 million and $4.7 million, respectively. (b) Represents fees paid to certain of the Company's controlling stockholders for services rendered pursuant to a 2017 management services agreement. This agreement and the corresponding payment obligation ceased on March 16, 2021, the effective date of the IPO. (c) Represents unrealized non-cash losses (gains) on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (d) Adjustments in the three months ended October 1, 2022 are primarily driven by separation costs associated with a reduction-in-force as well as costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters. Adjustments in the nine months ended October 1, 2022 are primarily driven by transaction costs associated with the acquisition of the Specialty Lighting Business, costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters, and separation costs associated with a reduction-in-force. Adjustments in the three and nine months ended October 2, 2021 are primarily driven by restructuring related costs associated with the exit of a redundant manufacturing and distribution facility and costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters. (e) Adjustments in the three months ended October 1, 2022 primarily includes the non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business. Adjustments in the three months ended October 2, 2021 include a legal settlement and fees, costs related to a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain, and operating losses related to an early-stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out. Adjustments in the nine months ended October 1, 2022 include expenses associated with the discontinuation of a product joint development agreement, a non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, and costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offering of shares in May 2022, which are reported in SG&A in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations, partially offset by gains resulting from an insurance policy reimbursement related to the fire incident in Yuncos, Spain. Adjustments in the nine months ended October 2, 2021 include a write-off related to the aforementioned fire in Yuncos, Spain, a legal settlement and fees related to patent infringement litigation, expenses incurred in preparation for the IPO and transaction related bonuses, costs related to our debt refinancing, and operating losses related to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out.

Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months:

(Dollars in thousands) Last Twelve Months(f) Fiscal Year October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income $ 227,100 $ 203,725 Depreciation 18,661 18,826 Amortization 36,524 38,990 Interest expense 43,662 50,854 Income taxes 62,312 56,416 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 9,418 EBITDA 388,259 378,229 Stock-based compensation (a) 3,884 19,019 Sponsor management fees (b) — 90 Currency exchange items (c) 2,882 4,485 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (d) 22,077 15,030 Other (e) 2,914 4,884 Total Adjustments 31,757 43,508 Adjusted EBITDA $ 420,016 $ 421,737 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.8 % 30.1 %

(f) Items for the last twelve months ended October 1, 2022 are calculated by adding the item for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 plus Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 and subtracting the item for the nine months ended October 2, 2021.

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net income $ 23,087 $ 50,321 $ 163,379 $ 140,004 Tax adjustments (a) (2,897 ) (2,410 ) (3,128 ) (5,255 ) Other adjustments and amortization: Stock-based compensation (b) (4 ) 484 1,248 16,383 Sponsor management fees (c) — — — 90 Currency exchange items (d) 52 1,149 2,776 4,379 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (e) 2,288 783 9,499 2,452 Other (f) 2,935 4,954 11,970 13,941 EBITDA adjustments 5,271 7,370 25,493 37,245 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 9,418 Amortization 10,249 10,405 28,437 30,903 Tax effect(a) (3,756 ) (4,604 ) (13,066 ) (20,492 ) Pro forma adjustments (g): Interest savings — — — 6,443 Acquisitions — 875 2,761 3,079 Tax effect(a) — (227 ) (667 ) (2,623 ) Adjusted net income $ 31,954 $ 61,730 $ 203,209 $ 198,722 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 212,905,429 231,339,007 222,009,824 172,820,430 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 222,006,615 243,783,501 232,131,395 185,673,814 Adjusted basic EPS(h) $ 0.15 $ 0.27 0.92 1.15 Adjusted diluted EPS(h) $ 0.14 $ 0.25 0.88 1.07

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (Non-GAAP)

Following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net income $ 23,087 $ 50,321 $ 163,379 $ 140,004 Tax adjustments (a) (2,897 ) (2,410 ) (3,128 ) (5,255 ) Other adjustments and amortization: Stock-based compensation (b) (4 ) 484 1,248 16,383 Sponsor management fees (c) — — — 90 Currency exchange items (d) 52 1,149 2,776 4,379 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (e) 2,288 783 9,499 2,452 Other (f) 2,935 4,954 11,970 13,941 EBITDA adjustments 5,271 7,370 25,493 37,245 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 9,418 Amortization 10,249 10,405 28,437 30,903 Tax effect(a) (3,756 ) (4,604 ) (13,066 ) (20,492 ) Pro forma adjustments (g): Interest savings — — — 6,443 Acquisitions — 875 2,761 3,079 Tax effect(a) — (227 ) (667 ) (2,623 ) Adjusted net income $ 31,954 $ 61,730 $ 203,209 $ 198,722 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 212,905,429 231,339,007 222,009,824 172,820,430 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 222,006,615 243,783,501 232,131,395 185,673,814 Adjusted basic EPS(h) $ 0.15 $ 0.27 0.92 1.15 Adjusted diluted EPS(h) $ 0.14 $ 0.25 0.88 1.07

(a) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022 reflect a normalized tax rate of 24.2% and 24.5% compared to our effective tax rate of 13.3% and 22.7%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2021 reflect a normalized tax rate of 25.9% and 25.1% compared to our effective tax rate of 22.2% and 23.1%, respectively. (b) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards. Beginning in Q3 2022, the adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan. (d) Represents unrealized non-cash losses (gains) on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (f) Adjustments in the three months ended October 1, 2022 primarily includes the non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business. Adjustments in the three months ended October 2, 2021 include a legal settlement and fees, costs related to a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain, and operating losses related to an early-stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out. Adjustments in the nine months ended October 1, 2022 include expenses associated with the discontinuation of a product joint development agreement, a non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, and costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offering of shares in May 2022, which are reported in SG&A in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations, partially offset by gains resulting from an insurance policy reimbursement related to the fire incident in Yuncos, Spain. Adjustments in the nine months ended October 2, 2021 include a write-off related to the aforementioned fire in Yuncos, Spain, a legal settlement and fees related to patent infringement litigation, expenses incurred in preparation for the IPO and transaction related bonuses, costs related to our debt refinancing, and operating losses related to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out. (g) The adjustments for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 represent pro-forma adjustments related to the acquisition of the Specialty Lighting Business and the adjustments for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2021 represent pro-forma adjustments related to interest savings from repayment in full of our Second Lien Term Facility and partial repayment of our First Lien Credit Agreement as if such payments had occurred at the beginning of the period. (h) For the nine months ended October 2, 2021, adjusted net income used in the computation of adjusted basic and diluted EPS does not include certain IPO related items impacting net income attributable to common stockholders used as the numerator of the US GAAP basic and diluted EPS computations, including a deemed dividend to Class A shareholders of $85.5 million and dividends to Class C shareholders of $41 thousand. Including these items in the calculation of adjusted EPS would result in adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.58 and $0.54 per share, respectively.

Segment Reconciliations

Following is a reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income for the North America ("NAM") and Europe & Rest of World ("E&RW") segments:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Total NAM E&RW Total NAM E&RW Net sales $ 245,267 $ 203,674 $ 41,593 $ 350,624 $ 298,236 $ 52,388 Gross profit $ 107,784 $ 91,850 $ 15,934 $ 162,454 $ 141,655 $ 20,799 Gross profit margin % (a) 43.9 % 45.1 % 38.3 % 46.3 % 47.5 % 39.7 % Segment income $ 57,493 $ 48,704 $ 8,789 $ 102,502 $ 91,920 $ 10,582 Segment income margin % 23.4 % 23.9 % 21.1 % 29.2 % 30.8 % 20.2 % Depreciation 4,049 3,853 196 4,428 4,253 175 Amortization 1,728 1,728 — 1,705 1,705 — Stock-based compensation (276 ) (284 ) 8 (92 ) (126 ) 34 Other (b) 2,516 2,878 (362 ) 957 568 389 Total adjustments 8,017 8,175 (158 ) 6,998 6,400 598 Adjusted segment income $ 65,510 $ 56,879 $ 8,631 $ 109,500 $ 98,320 $ 11,180 Adjusted segment income margin % 26.7 % 27.9 % 20.8 % 31.2 % 33.0 % 21.3 % Expenses not allocated to segments Corporate expense, net $ 6,344 $ 15,225 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 2,288 783 Amortization of intangible assets 8,521 8,700 Operating income $ 40,340 $ 77,794

(a) Excluding the non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, adjusted gross profit margin was 45.0%, an increase of 108 basis points, for the three months ended October 1, 2022. For NAM, excluding the impact of the purchase accounting adjustment, adjusted gross profit margin was 46.4%, an increase of 128 basis points, for the three months ended October 1, 2022 (b) The three months ended October 1, 2022 for NAM includes a non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business. The three months ended October 2, 2021 includes operating losses which relate to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. The three months ended October 1, 2022 for E&RW includes collections of previously reserved bad debt expense related to certain customers impacted by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. The three months ended October 2, 2021 represents the impact of a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain.

(Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Total NAM E&RW Total NAM E&RW Net sales $ 1,055,169 $ 892,050 $ 163,119 $ 1,049,409 $ 863,276 $ 186,133 Gross profit $ 487,543 $ 421,725 $ 65,818 $ 490,376 $ 416,753 $ 73,623 Gross profit margin % 46.2 % 47.3 % 40.3 % 46.7 % 48.3 % 39.6 % Segment income $ 306,844 $ 267,854 $ 38,990 $ 304,848 $ 267,020 $ 37,828 Segment income margin % 29.1 % 30.0 % 23.9 % 29.0 % 30.9 % 20.3 % Depreciation 13,006 12,435 571 13,496 12,653 843 Amortization 4,609 4,609 — 4,740 4,740 — Stock-based compensation 183 72 111 7,904 7,318 586 Other (a) 8,966 8,616 350 6,991 1,551 5,440 Total adjustments 26,764 25,732 1,032 33,131 26,262 6,869 Adjusted segment income (a) $ 333,608 $ 293,586 $ 40,022 $ 337,979 $ 293,282 $ 44,697 Adjusted segment income margin % (a) 31.6 % 32.9 % 24.5 % 32.2 % 34.0 % 24.0 % Expenses not allocated to segments Corporate expense, net $ 24,009 $ 37,788 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 9,499 2,452 Amortization of intangible assets 23,828 26,162 Operating income $ 249,508 $ 238,446

(a) The nine months ended October 1, 2022 for NAM includes expenses associated with the discontinuation of a product joint development agreement and a non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business. The nine months ended October 2, 2021 include operating losses which relate to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. The nine months ended October 1, 2022 for E&RW includes bad debt reserves related to certain customers impacted by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine partially offset by subsequent collections. The nine months ended October 2, 2021 represents the impact of a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain.

