"We delivered another quarter of record financial results with robust growth in members, products, and cross-buy. We generated our sixth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which was up 51% year-over-year. We also generated record adjusted EBITDA, which more than doubled sequentially for the second consecutive quarter," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. "Strength across all three of our business segments — Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services — drove our record third quarter adjusted net revenue of $419 million and record adjusted EBITDA of over $44 million."

Consolidated Results Summary

? Three Months Ended September 30, % Change ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated - GAAP Total net revenue $ 423,985 $ 272,006 56 % Net loss (74,209 ) (30,047 ) n/m Loss per share?-?basic and diluted (0.09 ) (0.05 ) n/m Consolidated - Non-GAAP Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 419,256 $ 277,190 51 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 44,298 10,256 332 %

(1) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Noto continued: "Our strong momentum in member, product and cross-buy adds reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added nearly 424,000 new members, and ended with over 4.7 million total members, up 61% year-over-year. We also added over 635,000 new products, and ended with nearly 7.2 million total products, a 69% annual increase."

Noto concluded: "Our bank charter is enabling new flexibility that has proven even more valuable in light of the current macro environment, and the economic benefits are already starting to materialize and positively impact our operating and financial results. Total deposits grew 86% during the quarter to $5.0 billion at quarter-end, and 85% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and SoFi Money cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. For new direct deposit accounts opened in the third quarter, the median FICO score was 750. Half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts are setting up direct deposit by day 30 (versus 37% in the second quarter), and this has had a significant impact on debit spending.

"As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin (NIM) and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty. In its second full quarter of operations, SoFi Bank, N.A. generated approximately $29 million of positive GAAP net income at an 11% margin."

Consolidated Results

Third quarter total GAAP net revenue increased 56% to $424.0 million from the prior-year period's $272.0 million. Third quarter adjusted net revenue of $419.3 million was up 51% from the same prior-year period's $277.2 million. Strength in all three of SoFi's business segments — Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services — drove the robust year-over-year growth.

SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $74.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase from the prior-year period's net loss of $30.0 million. The third quarter of 2021 included the benefit of $64.4 million from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. Excluding this impact, GAAP net loss would have improved by $20.2 million year-over-year. Third quarter record adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million increased 118% sequentially.

Member and Product Growth

SoFi achieved strong year-over-year growth in both members and products in the third quarter of 2022. New member additions of nearly 424,000 brought total members to 4.7 million by quarter-end, up over 1.8 million, or 61%, from the end of 2021's third quarter.

New product additions of over 635,000 in the third quarter brought total products to nearly 7.2 million at quarter-end, up 69% from 4.3 million at the same prior year quarter-end.

In the Financial Services segment, total products increased by 83% year-over-year, to 5.9 million from 3.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. SoFi Money (inclusive of SoFi Money cash management accounts and SoFi Checking and Savings accounts) grew 72% year-over-year to 2.0 million products, SoFi Invest grew 68% during the period to approximately 2.1 million products, and SoFi Relay grew 113% year-over year to 1.6 million products.

Lending products rose 24% year over year, up from the second quarter's 22% year-over-year growth and resulting in the sixth straight quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth, driven primarily by continued record demand for personal loans.

Technology Platform enabled accounts increased by 40% year over year to 124.3 million, due to both diverse new client additions and growth among existing clients.

Lending Segment Results

Lending segment GAAP and adjusted net revenues were $301.7 million and $297.0 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022, up 43% and 38%, respectively. Higher loan balances and net interest margin expansion drove strong growth in net interest income, and record personal loan originations and strong sales execution drove growth in noninterest income.

Lending segment third quarter contribution profit of $180.6 million increased 53% from $117.7 million in the same prior-year period. Contribution margin using Lending adjusted net revenue increased to 61% from 55% in the same prior-year period. These advances reflect SoFi's ability to capitalize on continued strong demand for its Lending products, while improving upon the member experience and realizing new efficiencies, at high credit underwriting standards.

?Lending - Segment Results of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue - Lending $ 301,694 $ 210,291 43 % Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions (6,182 ) (409 ) n/m Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions 1,453 5,593 (74 )% Directly attributable expenses (116,403 ) (97,807 ) 19 % Contribution Profit $ 180,562 $ 117,668 53 % Adjusted net revenue - Lending(1) $ 296,965 $ 215,475 38 %

(1) Adjusted net revenue - Lending represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Third quarter Lending segment total origination volume increased 2% year-over-year, as a result of continued strong demand for personal loans.

Record personal loan originations of over $2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022 were up nearly $1.2 billion, or 71%, year-over-year, and rose 14% sequentially. This strong performance was aided by years of investment in technology to automate and accelerate the application-to-approval process for qualified borrowers and constant testing of risk controls and underwriting models to maintain the highest credit quality. Third quarter student loan volume of over $457 million was down more than 50% from the average pre-pandemic volume as the moratorium on student loan payments continues to weigh on the business.

?Lending - Originations and Average Balances Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2022 2021 Origination volume ($ in thousands, during period) Home loans $ 216,246 $ 793,086 (73 )% Personal loans 2,809,759 1,640,572 71 % Student loans 457,184 967,939 (53 )% Total $ 3,483,189 $ 3,401,597 2 % Average loan balance ($, as of period end)(1) Home loans $ 286,855 $ 286,522 — % Personal loans 24,772 22,207 12 % Student loans 47,152 49,723 (5 )%

(1) Within each loan product category, average loan balance is defined as the total unpaid principal balance of the loans divided by the number of loans that have a balance greater than zero dollars as of the reporting date. Average loan balance includes loans on the balance sheet and transferred loans with which SoFi has a continuing involvement through its servicing agreements.

September 30, ?Lending - Products 2022 2021 % Change Home loans 25,707 21,318 21 % Personal loans 783,645 578,772 35 % Student loans 471,141 430,792 9 % Total lending products 1,280,493 1,030,882 24 %

Technology Platform Segment Results

Technology Platform segment net revenue of $84.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 increased 69% year-over-year, and includes record Galileo revenues, which were up 29% year-over-year, and continued strong contribution from Technisys. Contribution profit of $19.5 million increased 24% year over year, for a margin of 23%. Excluding Technisys, contribution margin was 30% versus 31% for the same prior-year period. As previously stated, Management intends to continue investing heavily in the Technology Platform segment to capture its significant and accelerating secular growth opportunities across client verticals, products and geographies. We continue to anticipate operating this business in the 20-30% contribution margin range for the foreseeable future as a result of these investments.

Technology Platform - Segment Results of Operations ? Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue $ 84,777 $ 50,225 69 % Directly attributable expenses (65,241 ) (34,484 ) 89 % Contribution Profit $ 19,536 $ 15,741 24 %

Technology Platform total enabled client accounts increased 40% year over year, to 124.3 million from 88.8 million, through new client acquisition and growth at existing clients.

September 30, ?Technology Platform 2022 2021 % Change Total accounts 124,332,810 88,811,022 40 %

Financial Services Segment Results

Financial Services segment net revenue increased 288% in the third quarter of 2022 to $49.0 million from the prior year period's total of $12.6 million.

The Financial Services segment contribution loss of $52.6 million was $13.2 million larger than the prior-year quarter's $39.5 million loss, largely due to the credit card business, where SoFi is building current expected credit loss (CECL) reserves. The absolute amount of reserves is expected to increase as the business continues to grow and scale.

Financial Services - Segment Results of Operations ? Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue $ 48,953 $ 12,620 288 % Directly attributable expenses (101,576 ) (52,085 ) 95 % Contribution loss $ (52,623 ) $ (39,465 ) 33 %

By continuously innovating for members with new and relevant offerings, features and rewards, SoFi grew total Financial Services products by approximately 2.7 million, or 83%, year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to approximately 5.9 million. In the third quarter, SoFi Money added nearly 166,000 products, SoFi Invest products increased by over 106,000 and Relay products increased by nearly 256,000.

Most notably, upon securing a bank charter in the first quarter of 2022, SoFi launched a new Checking and Savings offering, which today has an APY of up to 2.50%, no minimum balance requirement, a host of free features and a unique rewards program. Total deposits grew 86% during the quarter to $5.0 billion at quarter-end, and 85% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and SoFi Money cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. Half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts are setting up direct deposit by day 30 (versus 37% in the second quarter), and this has had a significant impact on debit spending.

September 30, ?Financial Services - Products 2022 2021 % Change SoFi Money(1) $ 2,002,791 ) $ 1,161,322 ) 72 % Invest 2,067,621 1,233,527 68 % Credit Card 153,978 65,595 135 % Referred loans 36,538 — n/m Relay 1,600,102 749,972 113 % At Work 57,775 26,367 119 % Total financial services products 5,918,805 3,236,783 83 %

(1) This product category includes SoFi Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank, which began operating in the first quarter of 2022, and SoFi Money cash management accounts.

Guidance and Outlook

Management now expects full-year 2022 adjusted net revenue of $1.517-1.522 billion (up from $1.508-1.513 billion previously) and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $115-120 million (up from $104-109 million previously). This marks the third quarter of a positive revision to full-year 2022 financial guidance despite extensions of the student loan moratorium throughout the year. Management will further address full-year 2022 guidance on the quarterly earnings conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about our adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as supplements to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). We use adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, formulate business plans, help better assess our overall liquidity position, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as total net revenue and net income (loss). Other companies may not use these non-GAAP measures or may use similar measures that are defined in a different manner. Therefore, SoFi's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

FINANCIAL TABLES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Company Metrics Segment Financials

Table 1 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) ? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income ? Loans $ 191,525 $ 89,844 $ 451,247 $ 246,743 Securitizations 2,633 2,999 7,958 11,260 Related party notes — — — 211 Other 3,881 758 6,758 2,023 Total interest income 198,039 93,601 465,963 260,237 Interest expense Securitizations and warehouses 20,653 19,360 59,158 75,418 Deposits 14,149 — 19,123 — Corporate borrowings 5,270 1,366 11,369 7,752 Other 117 500 801 1,400 Total interest expense 40,189 21,226 90,451 84,570 Net interest income 157,850 72,375 375,512 175,667 Noninterest income Loan origination and sales 163,697 142,147 465,815 362,211 Securitizations (8,772 ) (4,551 ) (31,790 ) (6,613 ) Servicing 7,296 458 30,003 (11,875 ) Technology products and solutions 82,035 49,951 223,562 140,560 Other 21,879 11,626 53,754 39,314 Total noninterest income 266,135 199,631 741,344 523,597 Total net revenue 423,985 272,006 1,116,856 699,264 Noninterest expense Technology and product development 110,702 74,434 291,976 209,771 Sales and marketing 162,129 114,985 444,121 297,170 Cost of operations 83,083 69,591 232,611 187,785 General and administrative 126,199 40,461 388,533 373,374 Provision for credit losses 16,323 2,401 39,387 2,887 Total noninterest expense 498,436 301,872 1,396,628 1,070,987 Loss before income taxes (74,451 ) (29,866 ) (279,772 ) (371,723 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 242 (181 ) (629 ) (1,202 ) Net loss $ (74,209 ) $ (30,047 ) $ (280,401 ) $ (372,925 ) Other comprehensive loss Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, net (1,914 ) (150 ) (8,360 ) (150 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net 325 204 231 (142 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,589 ) 54 (8,129 ) (292 ) Comprehensive loss $ (75,798 ) $ (29,993 ) $ (288,530 ) $ (373,217 ) Loss per share Loss per share?-?basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.94 ) Loss per share?-?diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?basic 916,762,973 800,565,830 893,455,206 429,750,486 Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?diluted 916,762,973 800,565,830 893,455,206 429,750,486

Table 2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Revenue

Adjusted net revenue is defined as total net revenue, adjusted to exclude the fair value changes in servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation inputs and assumptions changes, which relate only to our Lending segment. For our consolidated results and for the Lending segment, we reconcile adjusted net revenue to total net revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as presented for the periods indicated below:

? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total net revenue $ 423,985 $ 272,006 $ 1,116,856 $ 699,264 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (6,182 ) (409 ) (26,860 ) 11,924 Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2) 1,453 5,593 7,078 19,261 Adjusted net revenue $ 419,256 $ 277,190 $ 1,097,074 $ 730,449

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total net revenue - Lending $ 301,694 $ 210,291 $ 811,800 $ 524,559 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (6,182 ) (409 ) $ (26,860 ) 11,924 Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2) 1,453 5,593 $ 7,078 19,261 Adjusted net revenue - Lending $ 296,965 $ 215,475 $ 792,018 $ 555,744

(1) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on servicing rights, including conditional prepayment and default rates and discount rates. These assumptions are highly sensitive to market interest rate changes and are not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Moreover, these non-cash charges are unrealized during the period and, therefore, have no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes are adjusted out of total net revenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations and our overall performance. (2) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on residual interests classified as debt, including conditional prepayment and default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated securitization variable interest entities ("VIEs") by purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the closing of the securitization and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These residual debt obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, but they have no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of total net revenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations.?

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude, as applicable: (i) corporate borrowing-based interest expense (our adjusted EBITDA measure is not adjusted for warehouse or securitization-based interest expense, nor deposit interest expense and finance lease liability interest expense, as discussed further below), (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based expense (inclusive of equity-based payments to non-employees), (v) impairment expense (inclusive of goodwill impairment and property, equipment and software abandonments), (vi) transaction-related expenses, (vii) fair value changes in warrant liabilities, and (viii) fair value changes in each of servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation assumptions. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated below:

? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (74,209 ) $ (30,047 ) $ (280,401 ) $ (372,925 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense?-?corporate borrowings(1) 5,270 1,366 11,369 7,752 Income tax expense (benefit)(2) (242 ) 181 629 1,202 Depreciation and amortization(3) 40,253 24,075 109,007 75,041 Share-based expense 77,855 72,681 235,018 162,289 Transaction-related expense(4) 100 1,221 17,446 24,580 Fair value changes in warrant liabilities(5) — (64,405 ) — 96,504 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(6) (6,182 ) (409 ) (26,860 ) 11,924 Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(7) 1,453 5,593 7,078 19,261 Total adjustments 118,507 40,303 353,687 398,553 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,298 $ 10,256 $ 73,286 $ 25,628

(1) Our adjusted EBITDA measure adjusts for corporate borrowing-based interest expense, as these expenses are a function of our capital structure. Corporate borrowing-based interest expense primarily included (i) interest on our revolving credit facility, (ii) for the 2022 periods, the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs on our convertible notes, and (iii) for the nine-month 2021 period, interest on the seller note issued in connection with our acquisition of Galileo. Our adjusted EBITDA measure does not adjust for interest expense on warehouse facilities and securitization debt, which are recorded within interest expense—securitizations and warehouses in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), as these interest expenses are direct operating expenses driven by loan origination and sales activity. Additionally, our adjusted EBITDA measure does not adjust for interest expense on deposits or interest expense on our finance lease liability in connection with SoFi Stadium, which are recorded within interest expense—other, as these interest expenses are direct operating expenses. Revolving credit facility interest expense for the three- and nine-month periods increased due to higher interest rates during the 2022 periods on identical outstanding debt period over period. (2) Our income tax expense positions for the nine-month periods were primarily a function of SoFi Lending Corp.'s profitability, and for the 2022 period, SoFi Bank, in state jurisdictions where separate filings are required. The income tax expense in the 2022 period was partially offset by an income tax benefit at Technisys. (3) Depreciation and amortization expense for the three- and nine-month 2022 periods increased compared to the comparable 2021 periods primarily in connection with our recent acquisitions and growth in our software balance, partially offset by the acceleration of core banking infrastructure amortization during the nine-month 2021 period. (4) Transaction-related expenses in the nine-month 2022 period primarily included financial advisory and professional services costs associated with our acquisition of Technisys. Transaction-related expenses in the three-month 2021 period included costs associated with our then-exploratory acquisition of Technisys. Transaction-related expenses in the nine-month 2021 period also included the special payment to the holders of Series 1 Redeemable Preferred Stock in conjunction with the Business Combination and financial advisory and professional services costs associated with our then-pending acquisition of Golden Pacific. (5) Our adjusted EBITDA measure excludes the non-cash fair value changes in warrants accounted for as liabilities, which were measured at fair value through earnings. In conjunction with the Business Combination, SoFi Technologies assumed certain common stock warrants ("SoFi Technologies warrants") that were accounted for as liabilities and measured at fair value on a recurring basis. The amount in the three-month 2021 period and a portion of the nine-month 2021 period relate to the SoFi Technologies warrants. The fair value of the SoFi Technologies warrants was based on the closing price of ticker SOFIW and, therefore, fluctuated based on market activity. In addition, a portion of the amount in the nine-month 2021 period related to changes in the fair value of Series H warrants issued by Social Finance in 2019 in connection with certain redeemable preferred stock issuances. We did not measure the Series H warrants at fair value subsequent to May 28, 2021 in conjunction with the Business Combination, as they were reclassified into permanent equity. (6) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including market servicing costs, conditional prepayment and default rates and discount rates. This non-cash change is unrealized during the period and, therefore, has no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations. (7) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including conditional prepayment and default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated VIEs through purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the securitization close and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, which has no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations.

Table 3 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except for Share Data) ? September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 935,159 $ 494,711 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 326,274 273,726 Investments in available-for-sale securities (amortized cost of $204,359 and $195,796, respectively) 195,133 194,907 Loans, less allowance for credit losses on loans at amortized cost of $34,370 and $7,037, respectively 11,204,403 6,068,884 Servicing rights 168,438 168,259 Securitization investments 261,672 374,688 Equity method investments — 19,739 Property, equipment and software 164,421 111,873 Goodwill 1,622,951 898,527 Intangible assets 456,771 284,579 Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,411 115,191 Other assets, less allowance for credit losses of $1,791 and $2,292, respectively 399,270 171,242 Total assets $ 15,834,903 $ 9,176,326 Liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 89,761 $ — Interest-bearing deposits 4,941,869 — Total deposits 5,031,630 — Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 565,910 298,164 Operating lease liabilities 121,729 138,794 Debt 4,568,523 3,947,983 Residual interests classified as debt 45,734 93,682 Total liabilities 10,333,526 4,478,623 Commitments, guarantees, concentrations and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable preferred stock, $0.00 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,234,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 320,374 320,374 Permanent equity: Common stock, $0.00 par value: 3,100,000,000 and 3,100,000,000 shares authorized; 927,345,977 and 828,154,462 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 92 83 Additional paid-in capital 6,654,026 5,561,831 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,600 ) (1,471 ) Accumulated deficit (1,463,515 ) (1,183,114 ) Total permanent equity 5,181,003 4,377,329 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 15,834,903 $ 9,176,326

Table 4 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) ? Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (280,401 ) $ (372,925 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 235,018 162,289 Depreciation and amortization 109,007 75,041 Deferred debt issuance and discount expense 12,106 14,228 Provision for credit losses 39,387 2,887 Deferred income taxes (4,420 ) 699 Fair value changes in residual interests classified as debt 7,078 19,261 Fair value changes in securitization investments 13,256 (7,106 ) Fair value changes in warrant liabilities — 96,504 Other 11,635 (7,275 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Originations and purchases of loans (11,635,939 ) (9,375,583 ) Proceeds from sales and repayments of loans 6,654,289 9,297,238 Other changes in loans 10,566 2,138 Servicing assets (179 ) (13,877 ) Related party notes receivable interest income — 1,399 Other assets (36,691 ) (26,883 ) Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 28,265 18,037 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,837,023 ) $ (113,928 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment, software and intangible assets $ (75,976 ) $ (38,445 ) Purchases of available-for-sale investments (44,974 ) (205,128 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 23,497 15,789 Proceeds from maturities and paydowns of available-for-sale investments 14,327 — Changes in loans, net (130,100 ) — Proceeds from securitization investments 99,760 201,093 Purchases of non-securitization investments — (20,000 ) Proceeds from non-securitization investments — 109,534 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 58,540 — Proceeds from repayment of related party notes receivable — 16,693 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (54,926 ) $ 79,536

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows?(Continued) (In Thousands) ? Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2022 2021 Financing activities Proceeds from debt issuances $ 7,861,804 $ 6,296,901 Repayment of debt (7,306,856 ) (8,368,904 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (4,076 ) (5,136 ) Net change in deposits 4,859,240 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (7,476 ) (37,240 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,489 20,642 Payment of redeemable preferred stock dividends (20,047 ) (20,047 ) Finance lease principal payments (364 ) (397 ) Purchases of common stock — (526 ) Redemptions of redeemable common and preferred stock — (282,859 ) Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment — 1,989,851 Payment of costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock in connection with Business Combination and PIPE Investment — (26,951 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 5,384,714 $ (434,666 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 231 (142 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents $ 492,996 $ (469,200 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 768,437 1,323,428 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,261,433 $ 854,228 Reconciliation to amounts on unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (as of period end) Cash and cash equivalents $ 935,159 $ 533,523 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 326,274 320,705 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents $ 1,261,433 $ 854,228

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows?(Continued) (In Thousands) ? Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2022 2021 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities Issuance of common stock in acquisition $ 873,377 $ — Vested awards assumed in acquisition 2,855 — Loans received in acquisition 84,485 — Debt assumed in acquisition 2,000 — Deposits assumed in acquisition 158,016 — Deposits credited but not yet received in cash 14,374 Available-for-sale securities received in acquisition 10,014 — Property, equipment and software received in acquisition 3,192 — Non-cash loan reduction 1,386 — Share-based compensation capitalized related to internally-developed software 16,177 — Redeemable preferred stock dividends accrued but unpaid 10,189 10,189 Non-cash property, equipment, software and intangible asset additions — 859 Deferred debt issuance costs accrued but unpaid — 850 Securitization investments acquired via loan transfers — 89,111 Available-for-sale investment securities purchased but unpaid — 7,712 Costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock paid in 2020 — 588 Reduction to temporary equity associated with purchase price adjustments — 743 Warrant liabilities recognized in conjunction with the Business Combination — 200,250 Series H warrant liabilities conversion to common stock warrants — 39,959 Conversion of temporary equity into permanent equity in conjunction with the Business Combination — 2,702,569

Table 5 Company Metrics ? September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Members 4,742,673 4,318,705 3,868,334 3,460,298 2,937,379 2,560,492 2,281,092 1,850,871 1,500,576 Total Products 7,199,298 6,564,174 5,862,137 5,173,197 4,267,665 3,667,121 3,184,554 2,523,555 2,052,933 Total Products — Lending segment 1,280,493 1,202,027 1,138,566 1,078,952 1,030,882 981,440 945,227 917,645 892,934 Total Products — Financial Services segment 5,918,805 5,362,147 4,723,571 4,094,245 3,236,783 2,685,681 2,239,327 1,605,910 1,159,999 Total Accounts — Technology Platform segment(1) 124,332,810 116,570,038 109,687,014 99,660,657 88,811,022 78,902,156 69,572,680 59,735,210 49,276,594

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company included SoFi accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in its total Technology Platform accounts metric to better align with the presentation of Technology Platform segment revenue. Quarterly amounts for the earlier quarters in 2021 and 2020 were determined to be immaterial, and as such were not recast.

Members

We refer to our customers as "members". We define a member as someone who has had a lending relationship with us through origination and/or ongoing servicing, opened a financial services account, linked an external account to our platform, or signed up for our credit score monitoring service. Once someone becomes a member, they are always considered a member unless they violate our terms of service. Our members have continuous access to our certified financial planners, our career advice services, our member events, our content, educational material, news, tools and calculators, which are provided at no cost to the member. We view members as an indication not only of the size and a measurement of growth of our business, but also as a measure of the significant value of the data we have collected over time.

Total Products

Total products refers to the aggregate number of lending and financial services products that our members have selected on our platform since our inception through the reporting date, whether or not the members are still registered for such products. In our Lending segment, total products refers to the number of home loans, personal loans and student loans that have been originated through our platform through the reporting date, whether or not such loans have been paid off. If a member has multiple loan products of the same loan product type, such as two personal loans, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple loan products across loan product types, such as one personal loan and one home loan, that is counted as two products. In our Financial Services segment, total products refers to the number of SoFi Money accounts (presented inclusive of SoFi Money cash management accounts and SoFi Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank), SoFi Invest accounts, SoFi Credit Card accounts (including accounts with a zero dollar balance at the reporting date), referred loans (which relate to an arrangement in the third quarter of 2021 and are originated by a third-party partner to which we provide pre-qualified borrower referrals), SoFi At Work accounts and SoFi Relay accounts (with either credit score monitoring enabled or external linked accounts) that have been opened through our platform through the reporting date. Our SoFi Invest service is composed of three products: active investing accounts, robo-advisory accounts and digital assets accounts. Our members can select any one or combination of the three types of SoFi Invest products. If a member has multiple SoFi Invest products of the same account type, such as two active investing accounts, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple SoFi Invest products across account types, such as one active investing account and one robo-advisory account, those separate account types are considered separate products. Total products is a primary indicator of the size and reach of our Lending and Financial Services segments. Management relies on total products metrics to understand the effectiveness of our member acquisition efforts and to gauge the propensity for members to use more than one product.

Technology Platform Total Accounts

In our Technology Platform segment, total accounts refers to the number of open accounts at Galileo as of the reporting date. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, we included SoFi accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in our total accounts metric to better align with the Technology Platform segment revenue, which includes intercompany revenue from SoFi. We recast the accounts in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, but did not recast the accounts for the earlier quarters in 2021 and 2020, as the impact was determined to be immaterial. Total accounts is a primary indicator of the accounts dependent upon Galileo's technology platform to use virtual card products, virtual wallets, make peer-to-peer and bank-to-bank transfers, receive early paychecks, separate savings from spending balances, make debit transactions and rely upon real-time authorizations, all of which result in revenues for the Technology Platform segment. We do not measure total accounts for the Technisys products and solutions, as the revenue model is not dependent upon being a fully integrated, stand-ready service.

Table 6 Segment Financials ? Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Lending ? Net interest income $ 139,516 $ 114,003 $ 94,354 $ 77,246 $ 72,257 $ 56,822 $ 51,777 $ 57,127 $ 52,222 Total noninterest income 162,178 143,114 158,635 136,518 138,034 109,469 96,200 91,865 109,890 Total net revenue 301,694 257,117 252,989 213,764 210,291 166,291 147,977 148,992 162,112 Adjusted net revenue(1) 296,965 250,681 244,372 208,032 215,475 172,232 168,037 159,520 178,084 Contribution profit 180,562 141,991 132,651 105,065 117,668 89,188 87,686 85,204 103,011 Technology Platform Net interest income (expense) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 39 $ (32 ) $ (36 ) $ (42 ) $ (47 ) Total noninterest income 84,777 83,899 60,805 53,299 50,186 45,329 46,101 37,524 38,865 Total net revenue(2) 84,777 83,899 60,805 53,299 50,225 45,297 46,065 37,482 38,818 Contribution profit 19,536 21,841 18,255 20,008 15,741 13,013 15,685 16,806 23,986 Financial Services Net interest income $ 28,158 $ 12,925 $ 5,882 $ 1,785 $ 1,209 $ 542 $ 229 $ 88 $ 98 Total noninterest income 20,795 17,438 17,661 20,171 11,411 16,497 6,234 3,963 3,139 Total net revenue 48,953 30,363 23,543 21,956 12,620 17,039 6,463 4,051 3,237 Contribution loss(2) (52,623 ) (53,700 ) (49,515 ) (35,189 ) (39,465 ) (24,745 ) (35,519 ) (36,753 ) (37,467 ) Corporate/Other Net interest expense $ (9,824 ) $ (4,199 ) $ (5,303 ) $ (2,454 ) $ (1,130 ) $ (1,320 ) $ (4,690 ) $ (18,350 ) $ (3,061 ) Total noninterest income (loss) (1,615 ) (4,653 ) (1,690 ) (957 ) — 3,967 169 (684 ) (319 ) Total net revenue (loss)(2) (11,439 ) (8,852 ) (6,993 ) (3,411 ) (1,130 ) 2,647 (4,521 ) (19,034 ) (3,380 ) Consolidated Net interest income $ 157,850 $ 122,729 $ 94,933 $ 76,577 $ 72,375 $ 56,012 $ 47,280 $ 38,823 $ 49,212 Total noninterest income. 266,135 239,798 235,411 209,031 199,631 175,262 148,704 132,668 151,575 Total net revenue 423,985 362,527 330,344 285,608 272,006 231,274 195,984 171,491 200,787 Adjusted net revenue(1) 419,256 356,091 321,727 279,876 277,190 237,215 216,044 182,019 216,759 Net loss (74,209 ) (95,835 ) (110,357 ) (111,012 ) (30,047 ) (165,314 ) (177,564 ) (82,616 ) (42,878 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 44,298 20,304 8,684 4,593 10,256 11,240 4,132 11,817 33,509

(1) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein. (2) Technology Platform segment total net revenue includes intercompany fees earned by Galileo from SoFi, which is a Galileo client. There is an equal and offsetting expense reflected within the Financial Services segment contribution loss representing the intercompany fees incurred to Galileo. The intercompany revenue and expense are eliminated in consolidation. The revenue is eliminated within "Corporate/Other" and the expense represents a reconciling item of segment contribution profit (loss) to consolidated loss before income taxes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all intercompany amounts were reflected in the fourth quarter, as inter-quarter amounts were determined to be immaterial. Additionally, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, total net revenue for the Technology Platform segment included intercompany fees earned by Technisys from Galileo, which is a Technisys client. There is an equal and offsetting expense reflected within the Technology Platform segment directly attributable expenses representing the intercompany fees incurred by Galileo to Technisys. The intercompany revenue and expense are eliminated in consolidation. The revenue is eliminated within Corporate/Other and the expense is adjusted in our reconciliation of directly attributable expenses.

