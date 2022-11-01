By integrating with SAP Ariba, the EcoVadis offering delivers an end-to-end solution for a sustainable supply chain to drive improvements and create sustainable value

EcoVadis announced today that its Business Sustainability Ratings for SAP Ariba solution is now an SAP Endorsed App, available on SAP Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"Environmental and social risks in the supply base will be amplified in the coming period of financial stress. Now more than ever procurement teams need reliable, validated insights and monitoring of supplier sustainability performance that are easily accessible across their procurement workflow," said Madhur Aggarwal, Chief Product Officer at EcoVadis. "EcoVadis completed a rigorous certification process to be selected as an SAP Endorsed App which, in addition to our globally recognized rating methodology and integration to SAP solutions, gives customers an even deeper layer of confidence in our joint solution."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmark results.

EcoVadis sustainability ratings and scorecards are used by more than 850 procurement teams to engage their value chains in a sustainability improvement journey towards risk reduction, resilience and positive impact. The solution also offers API integration with SAP procurement software applications, integrating sustainability insights directly to key points in the P2P and supplier relationship lifecycle.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, global vice president, Software Partner Solution Monetization Success at SAP. "We applaud EcoVadis on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its app, EcoVadis Business Sustainability Ratings for SAP Ariba solution. Partners like EcoVadis are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

The EcoVadis Business Sustainability Ratings for SAP Ariba solution is available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,200 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

To learn more, visit the EcoVadis App listing in the SAP Store.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

