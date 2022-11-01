374Water Inc.: 374Water Q3 2022 Revenue Increases 4,756% as the Company Pioneers a New Era of Sustainability

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company, today provides a business update and reports its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The third quarter was marked by meaningful progress. Q3 and YTD Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million compared to $19,000 for the same quarter of 2021, an increase of 4,756%.

Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Forever Water Ecuador to promote and distribute 374Water's innovative and sustainable AirSCWO wastewater and waste management technology in Ecuador. According to Ecuadorian government statistics, 14% of the population lack access to basic sanitation services, which heightens the need for sanitation infrastructure investment. This joint effort will provide long-term and sustainable waste management solutions to the urban and rural underserved regions of Ecuador.

Participated in the Goldman Sachs Water Symposium

374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros., advanced the development of the AirSCWO 6 system - a decentralized, prefabricated, compact, and modular solution for sustainable wet waste management. Manufacturing of the first commercial units, which have already been sold, is underway and expected to be completed in Q4 2022.

Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water Inc. commented, "Strong momentum since commercializing our technology in February 2022, continues. In Q3, we announced an MOU with Forever Water Ecuador to help solve sanitation in Latin America. Additionally, we progressed development of The AirSCWO 6 system for Orange County Sanitation District (OC San), expected to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2022, and to become operational in 2023. Mr. Nagar continued, "The market opportunity development is enormous and we are dedicated to delivering our newly commercial units that treat waste and eliminate pollutants. In fact, PFAS, the 'forever chemical' is estimated to be present in more than 57,000 sites in the U.S. alone, representing a trillion dollar market opportunity. PFAS is just a single vertical for our solutions. Considering OC San, our partnerships with Merrell Bros, ESC, MOUs with Ecuador and Midway and numerous addressable verticals, set ourselves to drive substantial shareholder value in the near and long term."

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million compared to $19,000 for the same quarter of 2021, an increase of 4,756%. The increase in revenue during 2022 was primarily as a result of recognizing a portion of the revenue associated with the sale of our first AirSCWO system.

General and administrative expenses were $387,018 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $143,147 in the third quarter of 2022. The change in the quarter is primarily associated with our increased insurance costs, marketing and business development expenses, dues and subscriptions, and stock-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were $118,253 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $115,936 in the third quarter of 2021. The change in the quarter is primarily associated with the increase in engineering expenses attributed to the design of the AirSCWO 30 - which has a capacity of 30 wet tonne / day, a 5x scale up of the AirSCWO 6 system.

Net loss was $(912,826), or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $ (551,959) million, or $(0.01) per basic diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Total cash and investments were $8,402,255 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $11,131,175 at December 31, 2021. Total current assets were $9,864,788 and current liabilities were $1,262,157 as of the same date, compared to $ 11,349,641 and $86,371 respectively, in the year-ended reporting period.

For more on AirSCWO or about our team, visit 374Water.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

374Water Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

ir@374water.com

374Water Media Contact:

Ashley Willis

media@374water.com

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021

2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 2,407,983 $ 11,131,175 Accounts receivable 164,600 - Investments 5,994,272 - Prepaid expenses 1,297,933 218,466 Total Current Assets 9,864,788 11,349,641 Long-Term Assets: Equipment, net 124,593 959 Intangible asset, net 980,753 1,028,114 Other assets 35,170 34,742 Total Long-Term Assets 1,140,516 1,063,815 Total Assets $ 11,005,304 $ 12,413,456 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,043,660 $ 62,981 Deferred revenue 200,109 - Other liabilities 18,388 23,390 Total Current Liabilities 1,262,157 86,371 Total Liabilities 1,262,157 86,371 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock: 1,000,000 Convertible Series D preferred shares authorized; par value $0.0001 per share, nil issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 27,272 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 - 3 Common stock: 200,000,000 common shares authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, 126,680,895 and 125,317,746 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 12,667 12,531 Additional paid-in capital 15,894,426 15,474,566 Accumulated (deficit) (6,159,975 ) (3,160,015 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,971 ) - Total Stockholders' Equity 9,743,147 12,327,085 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,005,304 $ 12,413,456

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

374Water, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 922,718 $ 19,000 $ 2,226,477 $ 33,600 Cost of Goods Sold 812,386 - 1,962,879 - Gross Profit 110,332 19,000 263,598 33,600 Operating Expenses Research and development 118,253 115,936 726,602 269,796 Compensation and related expenses 435,297 227,790 1,135,979 405,456 Product and development expenses - - - 1,399,833 Professional Fees 82,752 84,514 375,313 245,152 General and administrative 387,018 143,147 1,027,287 206,931 Total Operating Expenses 1,023,320 571,387 3,265,181 2,527,168 Loss from Operations (912,988 ) (552,387 ) (3,001,583 ) (2,493,568 ) Other Income (Expense) Award income - - - - Interest income 162 428 1,617 751 Other income - - 7 - Total Other Income (Expense) 162 428 1,624 751 Net Loss before Income Taxes (912,826 ) (551,959 ) (2,999,959 ) (2,492,817 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (912,826 ) $ (551,959 ) $ (2,999,959 ) $ (2,492,817 ) Other comprehensive loss Change in foreign currency translation - - (850 ) - Change in unrealized loss on marketable securities (3,122 ) - (3,122 ) - Total other comprehensive loss (3,122 ) - (3,972 ) - Total comprehensive loss (915,948 ) (551,959 ) (3,003,931 ) (2,492,817 ) Net Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 126,680,895 98,391,746 126,621,412 84,283,229

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (2,999,959 ) $ (2,492,817 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 50,052 16,314 Stock based compensation 419,995 86,152 Warrant issued for product development agreement - 1,399,833 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (164,600 ) 19,663 Prepaid expenses (1,079,467 ) (26,185 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 980,679 (78,558 ) Deferred revenue 200,109 - Other liabilities (5,002 ) 22,007 Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities (2,598,193 ) (1,053,591 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of marketable securities (5,998,243 ) - Purchase of equipment (125,011 ) (2,319 ) Proceeds from reverse acquisition - 29,536 Increase in other asset (1,745 ) (19,826 ) Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities (6,123,999 ) 7,391 Cash Flow from Financing Activities Repayments to (advances) from stockholders - (15,108 ) Proceeds from sale of series D preferred shares - 6,551,745 Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants - 1,285,344 Cash Provided by Financing Activities - 7,821,981 Net Increase in Cash (8,723,192 ) 6,775,781 Cash, Beginning of the Period 11,131,175 71,799 Cash, End of the Period $ 2,407,983 $ 6,847,580 NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ 133 $ - License - 1,073,529 Accounts payable settled with Series D Preferred Stock - 50,000 NET LIABILITIES ASSUMED IN REVERSE ACQUISITION Cash - 29,536 Prepaid expense - 14,483 Accounts receivable - 1,000 Account payable - (46,150 ) Accrued expenses - (83,094 ) Net liability assumed - (84,225 )

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723195/374Water-Q3-2022-Revenue-Increases-4756-as-the-Company-Pioneers-a-New-Era-of-Sustainability