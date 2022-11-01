India-based Solavio has developed the Eco Bot portable and shareable robotic cleaning solution, which is compatible with ground-mounted solar arrays and rooftop PV installations.From pv magazine India Indian startup Solavio has developed a budget-friendly, portable robotic cleaning solution for rooftop PV arrays and ground-mounted solar installations. Its Eco Bot solution uses a tubular dry-cleaning method to clean panels via airflow and friction from an anti-static microfiber cloth. "The speed of the robot and the cleaning unit can be modified based on the amount and type of dust," Suraj Mohan, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...