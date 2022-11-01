Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") provides comments on QT Fall New York 2022.

Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM, said: "I had the opportunity to participate to the IQT conference that has quickly become the quantum industry's leading conference on quantum cybersecurity. A great opportunity to meet several leaders of this nascent industry and to obtain a sound understanding on the current impact of quantum technology on cybersecurity and its future trends."

Much of discussion was around the threat posed by Quantum computers and increased interest in PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography) across a broad range of industries. The conversation today is no longer about whether it is necessary to implement PQC, but when and how to do so. Because of "harvest now-decrypt later" hacking strategies, the quantum threat is increasingly seen as imminent. While PQC solutions are mainly software oriented, hardware solutions based on chipsets were also discussed. It is expected that these chips will be specifically PQC chips that will be enough performant to provide extra power and memory to run the latest PQC algorithms. In many cases, entirely new chips will have to be developed to comply with ever increasing needs for speed and throughput.

Another topic of interest was the threat that quantum computers pose to the "blockchain" perennity. Blockchain technology has been proposed for a wide range of transactions, including finance, insurance, real estate, voting, supply chain tracking, gambling, etc. A quantum computer-compromised blockchain would allow eavesdropping, unauthorized client authentication, signed malware, a man-in-the-middle attack (MITM), forged documents, and emails. These attacks can lead to key operations disruption, reputation, and trust damage, as well as loss of intellectual property, financial assets, and regulated data.

Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM, added: "I was very encouraged by what I heard at the conference regarding the strategic avenues that we chose for QeM. The choice we made in building our pipeline of product seems to be in perfect harmony with the challenges and opportunities that are at stake in the cybersecurity space:

• We have recently produced the next generation of QRNG solutions, based on electron quantum tunneling, that is not only at the extremes of performance levels, but also shows distinctive advantages in term of robustness, scalability, and cost. Currently, we are finalizing the development of our first quantum secure messenger platform, designed to be able to send large and complex messages, including whole database structures. This revolutionary quantum platform can be readily used to design and deploy specialist hardware components while the objective remains a cybersecurity chip or chip-set that would include our QRNG. Its first application will be the secure communication of Electronic Health Records.

• We recently announced the design completion of the First Crypto Hardware Wallet hardened with quantum technology to make it inviolable for the hackers. Based on the same architecture as our QRNG, it will be able to store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline. We expect to have our first physical prototype in 2023.

We expect these two products will be transformational for our company and propel QeM among the decisive players of the quantum cybersecurity industry."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142602