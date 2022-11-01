Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Transak, a leading Web3 onboarding infrastructure provider, becomes the only on-ramp integrated by AAVE. The newly added integration enables the AAVE community to deposit more than 130 cryptocurrencies with credit/debit card, Apple Pay, bank transfer, or 23+ other local payment methods supported in 125+ countries. Users pay as low as 1% in fees for bank transfer payments while getting high-yield tokens to their wallets with just a few clicks.

Aave is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol that allows users to participate as borrowers or depositors.

Before this integration, users would have to go through multiple steps before reaching Aave - one of which was purchasing crypto on a separate platform to begin borrowing assets or gaining interest on the tokens. Now, all they can simply have to do is click on the "Buy Crypto with Fiat", located under the more section within the AAVE application, and pay through their preferred payment method to get the requested currency to the user's wallet.

"Transak is excited to extend fiat on-ramp support for one of the leading web3 platforms, which is defining the way to decentralized finance. With Integration, users can directly buy AAVE or any other cryptocurrency from within their AAVE account and start earning," said Sami Start, Co-Founder and CEO, Transak.

He adds, "With Transak's increased focus on emerging markets and local payment methods, onboarding to web3 and making such purchases has never been faster and easier. We look forward to easing the same for millions of AAVE users worldwide."

Transak is compatible with all networks deployed on the Aave V3 which makes it an exclusive provider with the same capabilities for the protocol. Such a step comes as Transak's unwavering commitment to supporting DeFi and dApps in users' onboarding. By adding an option of making crypto purchases easier and directly from fiat, the company builds on its recent success in SouthEast Asia: in July 2022, Transak enabled local payment methods in Thailand and three months later, became the fiat on-ramp with the most payment methods, easing crypto purchases for the Philippines with GCash and Maya.

Transak will continue to disrupt the local payment methods area, making Web3 onboarding easier for the community of users and partners.

About Transak

Transak is a leading Web3 onboarding infrastructure provider. Its API-driven solutions enable web3 platforms to onboard users to 130+ crypto assets from 125+ countries, abstracting away the complexity of user KYC, risk monitoring & compliance, payment methods and customer support. Transak's On-Ramp widget can be integrated into an app in just a few lines of code. Transak is backed by top VCs, including Consensys, Animoca Brands and graduated from the Tachyon accelerator program.

Media Contact

Harshit Gangwar

https://transak.com

pr@transak.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142527