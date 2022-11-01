Company Changing the Rules for Conversational AI Is Recognized for Its Comprehensive, Cutting-edge Platform, Cognigy.AI

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList for Conversational AI in Q3 2022. The technology providers included in the research deliver innovative solutions in the transformation of customer service experiences.

Cognigy powers up contact centers and service organizations, delivering exceptional customer experiences that emulate and enhance human interaction. The Cognigy.AI intelligent customer service platform fully integrates with existing contact center infrastructure, includes the power of real-time transactional data and optimizes human/digital engagement across all channels.

"The demand on customer service has grown significantly in the past three years and so has the technology to transform service experiences," said Philipp Heltewig, Cognigy co-founder and CEO. "As organizations struggle with customer service and employee engagement, conversational AI is more relevant than ever. These enterprises have realized that automation through conversational AI is a must-have in order to deliver top-notch customer service. Cognigy's ability to enable them to quickly realize the automation and augmentation benefits of conversational AI is second to none, and we welcome this recognition within the industry."

Reflecting the top vendors that matter most to its network of buy-side clients, the Constellation ShortList is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The criteria considered for enterprise conversational AI systems included context awareness, support for the most common languages, automated reinforcement, the understanding and personalization of conversations, live agent escalation, natural language understanding, security and more.

"Conversational AI is widely used in organizations that engage in customer service of every kind everything from retail and healthcare to banking and transportation," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Underscoring this ubiquity is the acceleration of the work-from-home movement and more and more businesses moving online. Training, access to proper data/systems, oversight, maintenance, personalization, localization and understanding of complex conversations are all cited as areas of concern for enterprises looking at conversational AI, and we've taken these into consideration when compiling our ShortList of solutions."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver always-on, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and chat. Delivering fast time to value, Cognigy.AI is a low code platform that is easy to use, supports all use cases, and is designed to integrate with existing contact center and enterprise systems fully. Over 500 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Toyota, BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Mercedes-Benz and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at cognigy.com.

