JTC, the global professional services business, has completed its acquisition of New York Private Trust Company ("NYPTC"), a Delaware-chartered non-deposit trust company.

NYPTC offers a range of fiduciary services, including trusts, estate administration and white label platforms to high net worth individuals, family offices and corporate clients who are based in the US and around the world.

The acquisition supports JTC's strategy to continue its growth in the US market and in particular, to develop its US domestic trust services offering in what is a large and growing market.

NYPTC is highly complementary to JTC's existing Private Client Services operations in the US, which were established in 2013 and now include offices in Delaware, Miami, New York and South Dakota.

Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC, said:

"NYPTC is a high-quality private client business that expands our US footprint and supports our ambitions to grow a market-leading US domestic trust business. We are delighted to be one of the first non-US headquartered and non-bank businesses to receive regulatory approval in Delaware, which underlines our long-standing commitment to the US market and future growth. The NYPTC team has an outstanding reputation for delivering the highest levels of service and we extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues and clients."

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

