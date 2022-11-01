First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of November 2, 2022. Updated identifiers as of November 2, 2022: Trading code: BEAR AAPLX2 NOND ISIN-code: DK0061040102 Order book id: 170627 Amount: 500,000 ______________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.