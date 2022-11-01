Americans for Ben-Gurion University Brings Ben-Gurion Day to the USA

Holiday Marked with Virtual Experience to Celebrate the State of Israel's Founding Father and First Prime Minister

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) will commemorate the first-ever Ben-Gurion Day in the USA on November 30, 2022. The inaugural USA celebration will culminate with a virtual experience to celebrate the life and vision of David Ben-Gurion, the State of Israel's founder and first Prime Minister.

Celebrated annually in Israel, Ben-Gurion Day takes place on November 30th; on this day, the country honors the man who laid the foundation of the Modern State of Israel. By leading the celebration of Ben-Gurion Day in the USA, A4BGU embraces Ben-Gurion's inspirational Zionist mission from within the Diaspora. Connected to a university that bears his name, A4BGU raises awareness for and supports Ben-Gurion's goal of creating a world-class institution of education and research in the Negev desert region of Israel, which Ben-Gurion himself saw as the place where Israel's innovative future would emerge amidst a formerly inhospitable environment. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's (BGU) academic and scientific ecosystem continues to embody Ben-Gurion's passion for global connectivity through scientific advancements.

"Ben-Gurion Day is a reminder of Ben-Gurion's vision for Israel: being a 'light unto the nations' by leading the world on addressing the biggest issues facing humanity, from water conservation to climate change and cybersecurity," said Doug Seserman, CEO of A4BGU. "Our mission, as BGU's partnering organization and host of this holiday commemoration in the USA, is to channel Ben-Gurion's spirit toward mobilizing American Jews to support a 21st century Zionism that celebrates the good in Israel. Our dream is to expand this historic day in the U.S. with future events, celebrations and partnerships to bring Ben-Gurion's legacy and impact to life."

A4BGU invites Americans to celebrate Ben-Gurion Day in the USA this year with an exclusive virtual experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the recently opened Ben-Gurion Archives at BGU and a collection of Ben-Gurion's most important artifacts, and discover how the ideas of Israel's founder have become a modern reality.

In a tandem Ben-Gurion Day celebration, BGU will host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to noteworthy innovators and passionate philanthropists who fulfill the legacy of Ben-Gurion. This year, Chicago native Lester Crown will be one recipient of the 2022 Ben-Gurion Award for his deep commitment to philanthropy and his role in strengthening education and research in Israel.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit: BenGurionDayUSA.org

ABOUT AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY

Americans for Ben-Gurion University plays a vital role in maintaining David Ben-Gurion's vision of an "Oxford in the Negev." By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev, but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU's remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev desert.

