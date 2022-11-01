Thomas James Homes Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Donates $100,000 in support of Habitat's mission of building homes, community, and hope

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a homebuilder delivering invaluable access to new homes in established neighborhoods, has more strongly aligned itself with Habitat for Humanity International. After years of providing professional volunteer homebuilding support to Habitat, Thomas James Homes donated $100,000 to support the organization's efforts to increase access to affordable homeownership for more families in the U.S.

Like many other nonprofit organizations, Habitat relies on volunteers to achieve its mission. TJH employees in California have volunteered with Habitat for more than 10 years. As TJH plans for 2023, it has committed financial support and expanded volunteer service to include multiple builds in Arizona, Northern California, Southern California, Colorado, and Washington, the first of which will commence in Southern California in January.

"As a homebuilder, we're dedicated to building homes as sanctuaries," said Tommy Beadel, co-founder, and CEO of Thomas James Homes. "Our partnership with Habitat cements our ties both to the communities we build and an industry that seeks to improve access to and empower families through homeownership. We feel a strong call to action to align ourselves with partners that live and breathe missions like ours."

With hundreds of homes under construction across five diverse regions, Thomas James Homes' focus is on revitalizing the most desirable communities. The builder's core approach is simple: rather than argue the merits of remodeling versus rebuilding, the company prioritizes the value of the land and, in concert, has created a streamlined path to customized new homeownership. At the same time, Thomas James Homes is also providing valuable community service. The builder remediates aged-home inventory (homes older than 80-90 years old) and transforms them into sustainable structures designed for how people live today.

"Partnerships with homebuilders are integral to our efforts to help families build independence through shelter," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are grateful for the many ways Thomas James Homes has supported Habitat over the years and we look forward to seeing the impact of our national partnership in more communities across the country."

