DeepMaterial is a leading adhesive & glue manufacturer commonly used widely in consumer electronics, home appliances, smartphones, laptops, and many more industries.

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - DeepMaterial, a leading industrial adhesive company, continues to focus on adhesive glue products, with its flagship - the Epoxy Underfill Chip Level Adhesive. Industrial adhesives are utilized in the manufacturing industry for structural applications such as semiconductors, electronic applications, and surface protection material for chip packaging and testing.

The industrial epoxy adhesives are developed through the company's research and testing, ensuring all of the adhesives are created to meet the ever-changing demands of end users. The team also ensures that the adhesives will provide enhanced final aesthetics and performance capabilities. More information can be found here: https://www.epoxyadhesiveglue.com/.





DeepMaterial Continues to Focus on Industrial Electronic Epoxy Underfill Adhesives Specialised for Professional Manufacturing Needs



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/142289_84b94854e4933a42_001full.jpg

The company very recently introduced Epoxy Underfull Chip Level Adhesive, which is a component heat-curing epoxy with good adhesion to a wide range of materials. A classic underfill adhesive with ultra-low viscosity suitable for most underfill applications, besides being a reusable epoxy primer is designed for CSP and BGA applications. As reported, there is rising demand for more sustainable structural adhesives while DeepMaterial continues to offer a different model of Underfill Chip Epoxy.

"It is a reusable CSP (FBGA) or BGA filler used to protect solder joints from mechanical stress in handheld electronic devices. It cures quickly as soon as it is heated. It is designed to provide good protection against failure due to mechanical stress. Low viscosity allows gaps to be filled under CSP or BGA." said a spokesperson of a company.

All of the adhesives provided are being widely used in various electronic appliances today, including electronics assembly adhesives of premium quality. DeepMaterial guarantees that their adhesives are more effective and ensure better safety for workers using them with better flexibility and versatility for applications.

About DeepMaterial

DeepMaterial is an innovative company that specializes in adhesives for semiconductor and electronic applications while providing surface protection materials for chip packaging and testing. The company has provided adhesives and thin-film electronic application materials products and solutions to various companies. Deep Material has continued to modify the application of adhesives and resin materials in order to further improve its products while ensuring it is up to customers' standard.

Contact Info

Name: James Yuan

Email: info@deepmaterialcn.com

Web: https://www.epoxyadhesiveglue.com/

Organization: DeepMaterial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

Address: Building C, Comlong Science & Technology Park, Guanlan High-tech Park, Long- hua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Phone: +86-13825524136

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142289