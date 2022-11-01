The Global Leader in Men's Grooming Debuts in First European Bricks-and-Mortar Grocery Retailer

MANSCAPED, the leading global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in Tesco, one of Ireland's largest grocery retailers. As MANSCAPED's inaugural European bricks-and-mortar location, Tesco will be the first retailer in the region to stock MANSCAPED's highly sought grooming products and just in time for the festive shopping season. Known for its commitment to serving customers and delivering quality products, Tesco's core values are aligned with those of the MANSCAPED brand, making for a harmonious and symbiotic partnership dedicated to the offering of superior products and a customer-first approach. A core selection of MANSCAPED's premium grooming tools and formulations will be available in 110 Tesco stores across Ireland beginning today, November 1, 2022.

"When sourcing our first European bricks-and-mortar retailer, it was important for us to partner with a reputable brand well-trusted by the local community, and one that offered multiple locations to provide a convenient shopping experience for our customers. Tesco easily checked both of these boxes and more," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED.

"Europe is a major market for our direct-to-consumer business, so we're excited to have found the right partner to kick off our in-store retail presence," added Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. "Our strategy has always been to meet our customers where they shop, and Tesco has long served as Ireland's go-to grocery retailer all across the country so we're thrilled to bring our premium grooming products to its health and beauty aisles."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring its best-selling tools and unique formulations, will be available in-store at Tesco Ireland, including:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 (€79.99) - Expertly designed for below-the-waist grooming, this third-generation trimmer features a powerful 7,000 RPM motor, waterproof capabilities, and SkinSafe technology to help reduce nicks, snags, and tugs.

Weed Whacker (€44.99) This nose and ear hair trimmer is equipped with SkinSafe technology and a 360° rotary dual-blade system to help reduce the risk of pulls and cuts, as well as a 9,000 RPM motor, and a waterproof, ergonomic design for maximum performance and comfort.

Crop Preserver (€15.99) A specially formulated dual-action deodorant and moisturizer designed to keep sensitive areas fresh and hydrated all day long.

Crop Cleanser (€15.99) - This gentle groin wash, with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula, is loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep your nether regions soft and supple.

Crop Reviver (€12.99) A refreshing toner spray that features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts to keep high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected.

The Essentials 3.0 (€84.99) *Retail Exclusive*- The perfect pair for down there. This kit includes The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer and Crop Preserver anti-chafing deodorant.

The Shears 2.0 (€19.99) This luxury four-piece nail kit features tempered stainless-steel tools housed in a compact leather case.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the men in your life or to upgrade your own personal grooming routine, MANSCAPED has you covered. To shop MANSCAPED's premium line of products, visit your local Tesco today.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over seven million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED's collection is available globally in 39 countries via DTC and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Walgreens, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., as well as Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia and Tesco in Ireland. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube.

About Tesco

Tesco is one of Ireland's largest grocery retailers having operated in the Irish retail market since 1997. With 158 stores nationwide, it employs over 13,000 people in cities and towns around Ireland, supporting almost 45,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Tesco is the single largest buyer of Irish food and drink in the world, buying €1.6 Billion a year, more than any other single country in the European Union.

