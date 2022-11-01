Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: HLA Typing Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "HLA Typing Market by Product (Instruments, Software), Technology (Molecular [PCR, Sequencing [Sangers, NGS]], Serology), Application (Diagnostics [Cross Match, Cancer, Infectious Disease, Transfusion], Research), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029", published by Meticulous Research, the HLA Typing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.9 billion by 2029.





Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5311

A major factor contributing to the market growth is the increasing number of organ transplants. HLA typing is a crucial step in matching the organ donor and recipient. The increasing number of organ transplants around the globe can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidences of terminal organ failures, and technological advancements in organ transplantation. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart abnormalities, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or high blood sugar levels can lead to organ failure.

High blood sugar levels can cause kidney disease and lead to kidney failure. The increasing prevalence and incidences of diabetes may lead to organ failure, generating demand for organ transplantation and propelling the HLA typing market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of adults affected with diabetes in 2021 is 537 million. The number is estimated to reach 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

Moreover, emerging countries such as India and China are providing opportunities for the HLA typing market growth. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and government initiatives for creating awareness about organ donations are expected to aid in the growth of the HLA typing market in emerging countries. For instance, in 2020, on the National Organ Donation Day celebrated by Health Ministry (India), 79,572 army personnel pledged to donate their organs to promote organ donation awareness.

HLA Typing Market: Future Outlook

The global HLA typing market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2020 and 2022), current data (2022), and forecasts for 2029 - by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Services), Technology (Molecular technologies [PCR-based Molecular Techniques {Sequence-specific Primers, Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide, and Other PCR PCR-based Molecular Techniques}, Sequencing-based Molecular Technologies {Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing, Pyrosequencing}, DNA Microarray], Non-molecular Technologies), Application (Diagnostics [Donor Recipient Cross-matching, Transfusion Therapy, and Other Diagnostics Applications], Research), End User (Diagnostics Labs, Hospital & Transplant Centers, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country markets.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5311

Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is expected to dominate the HLA typing market. Factors attributing to the largest share of the segment are the recurring use of consumables in diagnostic and research applications and technological developments leading to product launches. For instance, in 2021, Versiti, Inc. (U.S.) launched a test for the detection of loss of heterozygosity in the HLA region. This test is useful to gain information on patients with post-transplant relapse.

Based on technology, in 2022, the molecular technologies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. Factors contributing to the large share of this segment include the advancements in molecular assays and the benefits of molecular techniques over non-molecular techniques. Advancements in molecular assays such as PCR are game-changers for HLA typing. Including sequence-specific primers and oligonucleotides improves HLA typing results. Additionally, the application of newer technologies such as next-generation and third-generation sequencing enabled the HLA typing at high resolutions and eliminated the errors and limitations posed by conventionally used techniques, driving the segment growth.

Based on application, in 2022, the diagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing use of HLA typing in disease diagnosis and pathogenesis and the growing incidences of infectious and chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of this segment. HLA typing encompasses a range of diagnostic applications, including donor-recipient cross-matching, transfusion therapy, and infectious disease diagnostics. Thus, based on diagnostic applications, the market is further segmented into donor-recipient cross-matching, infectious disease diagnostics, cancer diagnosis, transfusion therapy, and other diagnostic applications. Owing to the increased demand for organ transplants, the donor-recipient cross-matching segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022.

Quick Buy -HLA Typing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/76618224

Based on end user, in 2022, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to dominate the global HLA typing market. The outsourcing of laboratory capabilities by hospitals and transplant centers to diagnostic centers and consolidation of diagnostics laboratories further the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to dominate the global HLA typing market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The high prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, high healthcare spending, an increasing number of organ donations, supportive initiatives for organ transplants, and availability of funding for research applications are the factors contributing to the growth of the North American HLA typing market.

Some of the key players operating in the global HLA typing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Genome Diagnostics B.V. (GenDx) (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), CareDx (U.S.), Immucor Inc. (U.S.), TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia), BAG Diagnostic GmbH (Germany), Omixon Inc. (Hungary), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), inno-train Diagnostik GmbH (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), and Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (Japan).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hla-typing-market-5311

Scope of the Report:

HLA Typing Market, by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

HLA Typing Market, by Technology

Molecular Technologies

PCR-based Molecular Techniques



Sequence-specific Primers





Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide





Other PCR-based Molecular Techniques

(Other PCR-based molecular techniques include RPLF-PCR, SNP-PCR, and PCR-SSCP.)

(Other PCR-based molecular techniques include RPLF-PCR, SNP-PCR, and PCR-SSCP.)

Sequencing-based Molecular Technologies



Sangers Sequencing





Next-generation Sequencing





Pyrosequencing



DNA Microarray

Non-molecular Technologies

HLA Typing Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Donor Recipient Cross-matching



Transfusion Therapy



Other Diagnostic Applications

(Other diagnostic applications include Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Diagnosis, Infectious Disease Testing and Paternity testing.)

(Other diagnostic applications include Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Diagnosis, Infectious Disease Testing and Paternity testing.) Research

HLA Typing Market, by End User

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

HLA Typing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

(RoLA) Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5311

Related Reports:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976

Next Generation Sequencing Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/next-generationg-sequencing-market-5040

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/535/hla-typing-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hla-typing-market-worth-1-9-billion-by-2029---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301664906.html