TMC Strategic Communications: International Expansion for North-West Strategic Communications Agency

CHESHIRE, England, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its successful growth plans, British Strategic Communications Agency; TMC, will be officially launching TMC Europe Aps, as a new venture within Copenhagen from 2023. The expansion forms part of TMC's strategic growth plans to further collaborate with clients in the Healthcare, Science, Technology and Energy sectors, across Europe and beyond.

Well-positioned to partner with leading Danish organisations, TMC has established a strong presence and wealth of experience over the past 16 years. Working alongside global MedTech companies, international member societies, and cutting-edge technology enterprises, TMC has been responsible for delivering strategic counsel and creative solutions that have significant commercial value and social impact.

'Our short and medium-term strategies have identified substantial growth opportunities in overseas territories. TMC works in alliance with clients that have a mutual commitment to values-led growth, these are clearly in abundance within the Danish culture and inherent in the specialist organisations we look forward to working with.'

- Tim McCloud, CEO, TMC

For nearly two decades, TMC has placed huge emphasis on 'employee fit' at the core of its recruitment strategy.

Natascha Kronborg Lauritzen, former Marketing Manager of TMC Creative Ltd, will head the new Danish office, based out of Copenhagen. Having successfully enjoyed remote working, Natascha's desire to move back to her native Denmark has been a foundation for this new chapter.

'The Danish market is a great fit for TMC. Danish companies are very forward-looking when it comes to CSR, ESG and Social Impact; areas where our expertise have led the way for change and excellence for many of our current clients.'

- Natascha Kronborg Lauritzen, Senior Marketing & Operations Manager

Serving organisations from the UK, USA and EU, TMC have proven experience in navigating the complexities of global legislation, communication, and regulatory requirements.

With a central office in the North-West of England, TMC is rapidly growing, with over 45 employees and an extended team of specialists and medical writers.

Alongside the Danish expansion, a multi-million pound development is under construction, that will establish TMC as a 'Centre of Excellence' within the region.

