MLG Capital Named Top Influencer in Multifamily by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum

Private equity real estate investment firm recognized for recent accomplishments, including surpassing $1B in 2021 annual acquisitions, hitting equity raise milestones, launching innovative new Fund and more

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / MLG Capital today announced it was named a top Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. The awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations that are impactful leaders within the industry. MLG Capital was honored in the Organization category.

The private investment real estate investment firm headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., was recognized for several recent accomplishments, including surpassing $1 billion in annual commercial real estate acquisitions for the first time in 2021, closing its $350 million Private Fund V months ahead of schedule and introducing its largest fund yet - the $400 million Private Fund VI. MLG also recently launched unique investment products, including the Legacy Fund - a solution for wealth transfer and estate planning for families with appreciated real estate which achieves significant income and estate tax savings and the MAD Initiative for charitable-minded investors.

"It has been a record-breaking 18 months for MLG, and we are honored to receive this national recognition for our hard work," said Tim Wallen, CEO and Principal of MLG Capital. "It's exciting to see the dedication of our talented team continue to accelerate our growth and the trust of our external partners. This honor demonstrates their commitment to and expertise in the multifamily industry."

In addition to the Influencer in Multifamily honor, MLG Capital most recently received other recognitions, including again making the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd year in a row and receiving the Milwaukee Business Journal "Best Places to Work" recognition for the fourth consecutive year. Individual employees at MLG have also recently been honored with industry awards, including Assistant Vice President Jade Hendricks, who in July was named one of GlobeSt.'s "Women of Influence" in the Humanitarian category and Austin Carlson, Divisional Controller, who was recognized as an Emerging Leader by the Waukesha County Business Alliance.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under multiple fund strategies, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm opened its MLG Private Fund VI in May 2022 with an equity raise goal of $400 million.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±39.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 33,900 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5.6 billion, as of 9/30/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

