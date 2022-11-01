St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - LeisurePay is thrilled to announce the addition of Mr. Armand Assante as its first Brand Ambassador. Mr. Assante will work to help promote and educate the market about the unique solutions LeisurePay is bringing to the merchant processing industry.





"As a LeisurePay Brand Ambassador, Mr. Assante, of course, brings his immense talent as an incredible actor, but it's the intangibles about the man that makes this even more exciting. To meet and know Arman, it's quickly apparent that he is a man of values, trust, and integrity. It's those same values that LeisurePay and its team are striving to bring to the merchant processing industry, and we can't be more excited to work with him," stated Leanna Decker, Managing Member of LeisurePay.

"One of my passions in life is learning. It's helped shape my acting career, which has taken me all over the world while working with amazing people along the way. As I learned more about LeisurePay and the solutions it's bringing to the merchant processing industry, and after spending time with some of the team behind the company, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," said Armand Assante.

"Armand has already started his work as a Brand Ambassador, bringing his amazing style and professionalism, and we can't wait to share his work with the world!" said Ms. Decker.

About LeisurePay

LeisurePay's architecture brings blockchain and tokenization solutions to merchants who seek fast, safe, and effective payment solutions. LeisurePay's decentralized chargeback protocols are poised to revolutionize the systemic problems in today's chargeback policies. Backed by their token LPY, LeisurePay is dedicated to helping minority-owned merchants access low-cost and no-cost banking and payment solutions.

