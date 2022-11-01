Dylan Welch Media, LLC: The Biggest Leaders in Business, Tech, and Finance Come Together at The Green Summit

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / The Green Summit is a semi annual in-person event that brings together the biggest leaders in business, energy, finance, and tech to share their vision for a sustainable future via 15-minute TED talk style presentations. The Green Summit will take place in London, on March 18th, 2023, New York City on June 17th, 2023, and San Diego on September 16th, 2023.

The Green Summit announces their 2023 schedule in London, New York City, and San Diego

Dylan Welch, CEO of Green.org, at The Green Summit

The Green Summit brings together the biggest leaders in business, energy, tech, and finance, to share their vision for a sustainable future.

The Green Summit, founded by Green.org, launched in San Diego in Fall of 2020, and has now expanded to three events per year. The Green Summit is an in-person event, bringing together 300 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and young professionals, who are passionate about furthering their careers by listening to experts share the latest news and information in their industry, and giving action items to apply to their lives. At each event, Green.org brings together the biggest leaders they have featured on their news site, podcast, and newsletter, to give an in-person presentation which is also streamed around the world.

Hap Klopp, the founder of North Face, sits down with Dylan Welch, the CEO of Green.org at The Green Summit

Green.org is a leading media platform that highlights leaders, news, and organizations in business, energy, tech, finance, and sustainability. Green.org is a news site, social media platform, podcast, newsletter, and semi-annual event. Green.org is led by the CEO, Dylan Welch, who hosts the podcast. Dylan Welch founded Green.org in 2018 to bring fun, exciting, and unbiased information about renewable energy, business, cleantech, and sustainability to the masses, and put the spotlight on businesses that are doing well financially while also having a positive impact on the planet. The Green Summit is brought together by sponsors EVCharge4U, Don Owens, Adore Me, and Green.org

Reserve your spot at the 2023 Green Summits by clicking the link here. The Green Summit announces their 2023 schedule in London, New York City, and San Diego

About Green.org

Green.org was founded by Dylan Welch in 2018 to spotlight leaders in renewable energy, cleantech, business, finance, and sustainability, in the mainstream media. Green.org is a popular news website, social media channel, podcast, semi-annual event, and newsletter.

SOURCE: Dylan Welch Media, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723350/The-Biggest-Leaders-in-Business-Tech-and-Finance-Come-Together-at-The-Green-Summit