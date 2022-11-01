Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - 1SecondCopy unveiled their anticipated AI-driven content app at a monthly developer meetup last night.

The new app uses cutting-edge AI to help content marketers save "up to 90% on research, curation, and writing." 1SecondCopy's CEO, Noah Edis, gave a demo of the app during the meetup.

"Right now, successful content marketing campaigns often depend on four or five software platforms working in harmony," said Edis. "We built 1SecondCopy's app to let users achieve the same results with just one platform."

Using a web dashboard, clients add a few details-like the title, link, and formatting instructions-and 1SecondCopy's app uses machine intelligence to fill in the rest. If needed, a professional editor then goes over the end product prior to delivery, ensuring client orders are written to spec and with minimal revisions required.

"I believe most will see improvements in efficiency of at least 5x-and in some cases, up to 10x," says Edis. "This will free up content marketers to focus on other important tasks, like strategy and analysis."

How does it work?

Large language models like GPT-3 have made waves in the last few years for their ability to generate human-like text. 1SecondCopy harnessed this technology to create a content application that can understand and respond to user input in natural language.

"When users create an order in 1SecondCopy, they're not just filling out a form," said Edis. "Think of it like having a conversation with our app. It understands their needs and responds accordingly."

The top 1% of writers worldwide

1SecondCopy also has a managed content offering, where they pair marketers with one of their in-house writers for a monthly fee.

These professionals have been specially trained with 1SecondCopy's AI app and understand how to leverage natural language processing to improve ROI.

Nick Saraev, CTO, notes that their AI application is just the beginning. "In the future, we envision a world where content marketing is fully automated," said Saraev. "From research and curation to writing and distribution, applications like ours will help content marketers save time and improve their productivity."





