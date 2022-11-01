Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 1

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 90,407
Weighted average purchase price paid: 338.1406 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 341 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 336 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,821,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,269,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
482338.00 08:16:1400061873361TRLO0LSE
1092338.00 08:16:1400061873362TRLO0LSE
448338.00 08:16:1400061873363TRLO0LSE
460337.50 08:17:0400061873387TRLO0LSE
1408337.50 08:17:0400061873388TRLO0LSE
420337.50 08:17:0400061873389TRLO0LSE
1500337.00 08:47:1600061874487TRLO0LSE
480337.00 08:47:1600061874488TRLO0LSE
160336.00 10:23:4200061877041TRLO0LSE
399336.00 10:31:3000061877235TRLO0LSE
562336.00 10:31:3000061877236TRLO0LSE
1207336.00 10:49:3000061877645TRLO0LSE
31336.00 10:49:3000061877646TRLO0LSE
522336.00 10:54:5300061877848TRLO0LSE
338336.00 10:54:5300061877849TRLO0LSE
69336.00 10:54:5300061877850TRLO0LSE
615336.00 10:54:5300061877851TRLO0LSE
2132337.50 11:14:5700061878681TRLO0LSE
2166337.50 11:15:2300061878695TRLO0LSE
162338.00 11:16:2700061878832TRLO0LSE
135338.00 11:16:2700061878834TRLO0LSE
335338.00 11:16:2700061878836TRLO0LSE
272338.00 11:16:2700061878838TRLO0LSE
135338.00 11:16:2700061878840TRLO0LSE
335338.00 11:16:2700061878841TRLO0LSE
162338.00 11:16:2700061878842TRLO0LSE
2115337.50 11:16:2700061878843TRLO0LSE
2285337.50 11:16:5200061878936TRLO0LSE
2250337.50 11:18:2600061879072TRLO0LSE
184337.50 11:27:2600061879754TRLO0LSE
467337.50 11:27:2600061879755TRLO0LSE
441338.50 11:31:1500061880029TRLO0LSE
500338.50 11:31:1500061880030TRLO0LSE
1009338.50 11:31:1500061880031TRLO0LSE
1950338.00 11:32:2100061880105TRLO0LSE
571338.50 11:32:2100061880106TRLO0LSE
27338.50 11:32:2100061880109TRLO0LSE
2000338.00 11:32:4700061880174TRLO0LSE
218338.00 11:32:4700061880175TRLO0LSE
2088338.00 11:32:5200061880178TRLO0LSE
244338.00 11:32:5200061880179TRLO0LSE
2059340.00 11:38:3900061880454TRLO0LSE
1746339.50 11:41:1400061880856TRLO0LSE
635339.50 11:41:1400061880857TRLO0LSE
492341.00 12:24:1100061882349TRLO0LSE
118341.00 12:24:1100061882350TRLO0LSE
1599341.00 12:25:3000061882371TRLO0LSE
2231340.50 12:28:4200061882482TRLO0LSE
1998339.50 12:59:2500061883575TRLO0LSE
154339.50 13:28:3600061884321TRLO0LSE
141339.50 13:28:3600061884322TRLO0LSE
188339.50 13:28:3600061884323TRLO0LSE
600339.50 13:28:3600061884324TRLO0LSE
1096339.50 13:32:3500061884487TRLO0LSE
180340.50 13:59:5100061886209TRLO0LSE
779340.50 13:59:5100061886210TRLO0LSE
180340.50 13:59:5100061886211TRLO0LSE
1536340.00 13:59:5100061886212TRLO0LSE
583340.00 13:59:5100061886213TRLO0LSE
427339.50 14:00:2000061886311TRLO0LSE
193339.50 14:00:2000061886312TRLO0LSE
473339.50 14:00:2000061886313TRLO0LSE
473339.50 14:00:2000061886314TRLO0LSE
600339.50 14:00:2000061886315TRLO0LSE
210339.50 14:00:2000061886316TRLO0LSE
49339.50 14:01:1400061886599TRLO0LSE
779339.50 14:01:1400061886600TRLO0LSE
49339.50 14:04:4400061887027TRLO0LSE
22339.50 14:04:4400061887028TRLO0LSE
2345339.00 14:07:5800061887380TRLO0LSE
2269338.00 14:14:1400061888034TRLO0LSE
2255339.00 14:39:5300061889684TRLO0LSE
2200339.00 14:39:5300061889685TRLO0LSE
2238337.00 14:58:4200061891101TRLO0LSE
575337.00 14:58:4200061891102TRLO0LSE
427337.00 14:58:4200061891103TRLO0LSE
108337.00 15:08:1600061891944TRLO0LSE
2000337.00 15:08:1600061891945TRLO0LSE
159337.00 15:08:1600061891946TRLO0LSE
2167337.00 15:20:1400061893043TRLO0LSE
38337.50 15:30:1400061893914TRLO0LSE
396337.50 15:30:1400061893915TRLO0LSE
24337.50 15:36:3100061894445TRLO0LSE
28337.50 15:36:3600061894453TRLO0LSE
20337.50 15:38:0400061894530TRLO0LSE
387337.50 15:38:0400061894531TRLO0LSE
542337.50 15:38:0400061894532TRLO0LSE
1571337.00 15:38:2700061894585TRLO0LSE
815337.00 15:38:2700061894586TRLO0LSE
39336.50 15:53:4000061895683TRLO0LSE
500337.00 16:02:0500061896131TRLO0LSE
1487337.00 16:02:0500061896132TRLO0LSE
2000337.50 16:06:0500061896423TRLO0LSE
1000337.50 16:06:0500061896424TRLO0LSE
957337.50 16:06:0500061896425TRLO0LSE
1360337.50 16:06:0500061896426TRLO0LSE
890337.50 16:06:0500061896427TRLO0LSE
330337.50 16:07:1800061896578TRLO0LSE
442337.50 16:07:1800061896579TRLO0LSE
396337.50 16:07:1800061896580TRLO0LSE
20337.50 16:07:1800061896581TRLO0LSE
543337.50 16:07:1800061896582TRLO0LSE
1000338.00 16:10:1800061896865TRLO0LSE
210338.00 16:10:1800061896866TRLO0LSE
851338.00 16:10:1800061896867TRLO0LSE
64338.00 16:11:5800061896999TRLO0LSE
49338.00 16:11:5800061897000TRLO0LSE
270338.00 16:11:5800061897001TRLO0LSE
474338.00 16:11:5800061897002TRLO0LSE
843338.00 16:11:5800061897003TRLO0LSE
55338.00 16:11:5800061897004TRLO0LSE
356338.00 16:11:5800061897005TRLO0LSE
94338.00 16:12:2200061897043TRLO0LSE
536338.00 16:12:2200061897044TRLO0LSE
423338.00 16:15:1700061897292TRLO0LSE
500338.00 16:15:1700061897293TRLO0LSE
99338.00 16:15:1700061897294TRLO0LSE
600338.00 16:15:1700061897295TRLO0LSE
600338.00 16:15:1700061897296TRLO0LSE
5338.00 16:15:1700061897297TRLO0LSE
31338.00 16:15:1700061897298TRLO0LSE
35338.00 16:15:1700061897299TRLO0LSE
302338.00 16:15:1700061897301TRLO0LSE
73338.00 16:15:2800061897311TRLO0LSE
116338.00 16:15:4900061897361TRLO0LSE
93338.00 16:15:5500061897373TRLO0LSE
234338.00 16:16:0900061897394TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.