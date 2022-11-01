Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 90,407 Weighted average purchase price paid : 338.1406 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 341 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 336 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,821,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,269,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 482 338.00 08:16:14 00061873361TRLO0 LSE 1092 338.00 08:16:14 00061873362TRLO0 LSE 448 338.00 08:16:14 00061873363TRLO0 LSE 460 337.50 08:17:04 00061873387TRLO0 LSE 1408 337.50 08:17:04 00061873388TRLO0 LSE 420 337.50 08:17:04 00061873389TRLO0 LSE 1500 337.00 08:47:16 00061874487TRLO0 LSE 480 337.00 08:47:16 00061874488TRLO0 LSE 160 336.00 10:23:42 00061877041TRLO0 LSE 399 336.00 10:31:30 00061877235TRLO0 LSE 562 336.00 10:31:30 00061877236TRLO0 LSE 1207 336.00 10:49:30 00061877645TRLO0 LSE 31 336.00 10:49:30 00061877646TRLO0 LSE 522 336.00 10:54:53 00061877848TRLO0 LSE 338 336.00 10:54:53 00061877849TRLO0 LSE 69 336.00 10:54:53 00061877850TRLO0 LSE 615 336.00 10:54:53 00061877851TRLO0 LSE 2132 337.50 11:14:57 00061878681TRLO0 LSE 2166 337.50 11:15:23 00061878695TRLO0 LSE 162 338.00 11:16:27 00061878832TRLO0 LSE 135 338.00 11:16:27 00061878834TRLO0 LSE 335 338.00 11:16:27 00061878836TRLO0 LSE 272 338.00 11:16:27 00061878838TRLO0 LSE 135 338.00 11:16:27 00061878840TRLO0 LSE 335 338.00 11:16:27 00061878841TRLO0 LSE 162 338.00 11:16:27 00061878842TRLO0 LSE 2115 337.50 11:16:27 00061878843TRLO0 LSE 2285 337.50 11:16:52 00061878936TRLO0 LSE 2250 337.50 11:18:26 00061879072TRLO0 LSE 184 337.50 11:27:26 00061879754TRLO0 LSE 467 337.50 11:27:26 00061879755TRLO0 LSE 441 338.50 11:31:15 00061880029TRLO0 LSE 500 338.50 11:31:15 00061880030TRLO0 LSE 1009 338.50 11:31:15 00061880031TRLO0 LSE 1950 338.00 11:32:21 00061880105TRLO0 LSE 571 338.50 11:32:21 00061880106TRLO0 LSE 27 338.50 11:32:21 00061880109TRLO0 LSE 2000 338.00 11:32:47 00061880174TRLO0 LSE 218 338.00 11:32:47 00061880175TRLO0 LSE 2088 338.00 11:32:52 00061880178TRLO0 LSE 244 338.00 11:32:52 00061880179TRLO0 LSE 2059 340.00 11:38:39 00061880454TRLO0 LSE 1746 339.50 11:41:14 00061880856TRLO0 LSE 635 339.50 11:41:14 00061880857TRLO0 LSE 492 341.00 12:24:11 00061882349TRLO0 LSE 118 341.00 12:24:11 00061882350TRLO0 LSE 1599 341.00 12:25:30 00061882371TRLO0 LSE 2231 340.50 12:28:42 00061882482TRLO0 LSE 1998 339.50 12:59:25 00061883575TRLO0 LSE 154 339.50 13:28:36 00061884321TRLO0 LSE 141 339.50 13:28:36 00061884322TRLO0 LSE 188 339.50 13:28:36 00061884323TRLO0 LSE 600 339.50 13:28:36 00061884324TRLO0 LSE 1096 339.50 13:32:35 00061884487TRLO0 LSE 180 340.50 13:59:51 00061886209TRLO0 LSE 779 340.50 13:59:51 00061886210TRLO0 LSE 180 340.50 13:59:51 00061886211TRLO0 LSE 1536 340.00 13:59:51 00061886212TRLO0 LSE 583 340.00 13:59:51 00061886213TRLO0 LSE 427 339.50 14:00:20 00061886311TRLO0 LSE 193 339.50 14:00:20 00061886312TRLO0 LSE 473 339.50 14:00:20 00061886313TRLO0 LSE 473 339.50 14:00:20 00061886314TRLO0 LSE 600 339.50 14:00:20 00061886315TRLO0 LSE 210 339.50 14:00:20 00061886316TRLO0 LSE 49 339.50 14:01:14 00061886599TRLO0 LSE 779 339.50 14:01:14 00061886600TRLO0 LSE 49 339.50 14:04:44 00061887027TRLO0 LSE 22 339.50 14:04:44 00061887028TRLO0 LSE 2345 339.00 14:07:58 00061887380TRLO0 LSE 2269 338.00 14:14:14 00061888034TRLO0 LSE 2255 339.00 14:39:53 00061889684TRLO0 LSE 2200 339.00 14:39:53 00061889685TRLO0 LSE 2238 337.00 14:58:42 00061891101TRLO0 LSE 575 337.00 14:58:42 00061891102TRLO0 LSE 427 337.00 14:58:42 00061891103TRLO0 LSE 108 337.00 15:08:16 00061891944TRLO0 LSE 2000 337.00 15:08:16 00061891945TRLO0 LSE 159 337.00 15:08:16 00061891946TRLO0 LSE 2167 337.00 15:20:14 00061893043TRLO0 LSE 38 337.50 15:30:14 00061893914TRLO0 LSE 396 337.50 15:30:14 00061893915TRLO0 LSE 24 337.50 15:36:31 00061894445TRLO0 LSE 28 337.50 15:36:36 00061894453TRLO0 LSE 20 337.50 15:38:04 00061894530TRLO0 LSE 387 337.50 15:38:04 00061894531TRLO0 LSE 542 337.50 15:38:04 00061894532TRLO0 LSE 1571 337.00 15:38:27 00061894585TRLO0 LSE 815 337.00 15:38:27 00061894586TRLO0 LSE 39 336.50 15:53:40 00061895683TRLO0 LSE 500 337.00 16:02:05 00061896131TRLO0 LSE 1487 337.00 16:02:05 00061896132TRLO0 LSE 2000 337.50 16:06:05 00061896423TRLO0 LSE 1000 337.50 16:06:05 00061896424TRLO0 LSE 957 337.50 16:06:05 00061896425TRLO0 LSE 1360 337.50 16:06:05 00061896426TRLO0 LSE 890 337.50 16:06:05 00061896427TRLO0 LSE 330 337.50 16:07:18 00061896578TRLO0 LSE 442 337.50 16:07:18 00061896579TRLO0 LSE 396 337.50 16:07:18 00061896580TRLO0 LSE 20 337.50 16:07:18 00061896581TRLO0 LSE 543 337.50 16:07:18 00061896582TRLO0 LSE 1000 338.00 16:10:18 00061896865TRLO0 LSE 210 338.00 16:10:18 00061896866TRLO0 LSE 851 338.00 16:10:18 00061896867TRLO0 LSE 64 338.00 16:11:58 00061896999TRLO0 LSE 49 338.00 16:11:58 00061897000TRLO0 LSE 270 338.00 16:11:58 00061897001TRLO0 LSE 474 338.00 16:11:58 00061897002TRLO0 LSE 843 338.00 16:11:58 00061897003TRLO0 LSE 55 338.00 16:11:58 00061897004TRLO0 LSE 356 338.00 16:11:58 00061897005TRLO0 LSE 94 338.00 16:12:22 00061897043TRLO0 LSE 536 338.00 16:12:22 00061897044TRLO0 LSE 423 338.00 16:15:17 00061897292TRLO0 LSE 500 338.00 16:15:17 00061897293TRLO0 LSE 99 338.00 16:15:17 00061897294TRLO0 LSE 600 338.00 16:15:17 00061897295TRLO0 LSE 600 338.00 16:15:17 00061897296TRLO0 LSE 5 338.00 16:15:17 00061897297TRLO0 LSE 31 338.00 16:15:17 00061897298TRLO0 LSE 35 338.00 16:15:17 00061897299TRLO0 LSE 302 338.00 16:15:17 00061897301TRLO0 LSE 73 338.00 16:15:28 00061897311TRLO0 LSE 116 338.00 16:15:49 00061897361TRLO0 LSE 93 338.00 16:15:55 00061897373TRLO0 LSE 234 338.00 16:16:09 00061897394TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com