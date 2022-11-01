Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces today that Mr. Jacob Gamble has resigned from Pond's Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2022, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Gamble will transition to a role of Strategic Advisor for the Company moving forward.

Grant Smith, Pond CEO, commented "On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Jacob for his time and dedication to Pond over the past 2.5 years. Jacob's extensive experience and broad skillset has been a welcomed addition to the Pond board and has assisted us on preparing for a full-scale commercial launch of our robust algae growing technology. We wish him the very best in the future."

Robert McLeese, Pond Chairman, commented, "We are thankful for Jacob's efforts while on the board and are very pleased to have him stay on as a Strategic Advisor. With Jacob departing we have begun a thorough search for a strong replacement and are very excited with the current short list of fantastic candidates that will help Pond continue on its strategic commercial path. We look forward to updating our shareholders when that candidate has been chosen."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technologies has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO2 into valuable products. Its Pond Carbon business focuses on absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

