Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce the completion of development of its proprietary MyCell® liquid cannabis ingredients, including THC and CBD. The Company now plans for commercialization in the Canadian market, given product readiness.

The successful development of MyCell® liquid water-soluble THC and CBD ingredients allows the Company to immediately progress towards scaling-up production and making preparations for selling into the well-established market for THC and CBD products in Canada, as the first step in its global commercial strategy.

"With the completion of our development of proprietary MyCell® liquid cannabis ingredients, this marks an important milestone for Glow's push towards commercial launch," said Clark Kent, CEO Glow LifeTech. "Our growing portfolio of advanced ingredient technologies uniquely positions Glow to capitalize on the long-term, global growth prospects of cannabis-based products, beginning with the Canadian market."

Differentiated, Value-Added Products

As many cannabis industry players currently struggle with low-margin, commoditized product offerings, Glow has always maintained a long-term focus on delivering differentiated, value-added products and building a platform for high-margin growth. With its portfolio of high-performance, technology-driven products, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing industry-wide evolution towards high-value, science-based products.

Versatile Technology Platform

Glow's MyCell® Technology is a cutting-edge delivery system that optimizes the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of several verticals of natural active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, and botanicals, using only 100% natural components. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds, such as THC and CBD, into water-soluble compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption, precision dosing and a clean taste profile. With its flexible technology platform and robust portfolio of enhanced ingredients, Glow can power a variety of product formats including: droppers, sprays, beverages, gummies, foods, topicals, and more.

Lean Operational Footprint

The Company has prudently built an efficient, asset-light cannabis production operation with a factor-in-factory manufacturing partnership in Toronto, Canada, that is designed to scale and minimize costs. With the processing facility built and equipment commissioned in early 2022, it will house all of Glow's cannabis-related R&D activities, serving as the Company's cannabis production centre of excellence to develop technologies and products that can be scaled globally. This single licensed production location provides the Company the necessary production capacity to produce a diverse portfolio of cannabis products to service the Canadian market nationally, across both adult-use and medical cannabis markets.

Growing Cannabis Market

The cannabis market remains a significant and growing consumer products market. In 2021, the Canadian recreational cannabis retail sales were $3.9 billion, +50% year-over-year, and continues to grow +22% in 2022 through August.1 The market is predicted to grow to $12 billion by 2030 according to ATB Capital Markets,2 an impressive market size considering total Canadian beer sales were $9.2 billion in 2021.3 The cannabis-infused categories, which are the focus of Glow's ingredient technologies, are among the fastest growing segments in the market, with edibles and beverages growing +30% and +63% respectively in the U.S.4

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

