Harlem, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - African American author, Mary Longley, released her debut novel, Butterflies on October 13th, 2022. Butterflies tells the story of three, seventeen-year-old, African American best friends in 1960s Harlem, as they grow into womanhood and attempt to navigate the racial and political unrest that was rampant in the nation.

While writing, editing, and publishing her first novel, Longley also launched her own business in September 2022. Butterfly Network USA is a company that focuses on shining a light on stories of women much like herself. The goal of Butterfly Network USA is to build partnerships with communities and social justice organizations, in order to assist those in need.

"I write with hopes of improving the human condition," Longley explains, "and I want my business to represent that as well." Hailing from the Bronx, New York, the author draws inspiration for her writing from her own life, as well as her author's imagination. As a mother, grandmother, and advocate for social justice, Mary wants to share her stories on behalf of women of all ethnicities and ages, in hopes of making a difference in the world. "I am a brutally honest writer, pulling no punches. I tug at hearts and create fires knowing that from scorched earth, flowers bloom lush."

Alongside her business, Longley also writes and maintains a blog, located on her website. Updated every Monday with new articles, she shares personal thoughts and stories. Her topics range from how she feels about what is going on in the world today, to odes to her "Younger sisters of the African Diaspora." Her upcoming article will spotlight Harlem United, a community organization based in Harlem, New York that provides healthcare, housing, and other social services.

The business owner and writer gains prominent inspirations for her writing from her own life- events that she would in turn, work into her stories. The themes of womanhood, experiences as a woman of color, and social justice are major parts of everything that Mary produces, from her novels to her blog posts.

"Butterflies is a heartwarming story of love, family, friendship, and resilience," she explains. Her writing focuses on the real-life issues that face everyday people. Her debut novel touches on themes that transcend the time period they were written in, allowing modern readers the ability to maintain a connection to the story.

After launching her first book, Longley continues to write, with a second novel following closely at the heels of Butterflies. Her second book, titled Cult's Prey, is based on a series of true events that centers around three friends unwittingly ensnared by a religious cult. The novel is currently in its publishing phase, to be released in early 2023.

The upcoming Cult's Prey, Longley explains, is based on the harassment she endured from racist, sexist, religious factions seeking to indoctrinate her into their way of life. "Though Cult Prey's subject matter is serious, the story is also filled with love and humor-illustrating the human spirit during the most difficult of times," she shares.

Information about the release of Cult's Prey, as well as details about Mary's debut novel, Butterflies, can be found on the BOOKS tab of her website. There is also a sequel in the works for Mary's debut novel, Butterflies, which is titled Butterflies II. This second book in the set does not have a release date at this time.

As Cult's Prey readies for publication, Longley also has two follow-up novels in the works, turning her second book into a trilogy. Prey's Deception, and Prey's Revenge do not have a timeline for release currently, although the former is in the process of being written. New information that would detail any updates to this author's writing process will be found on her website.

Longley continues to partner with local community resources to highlight their stories through Butterfly Network USA. Her blog is updated every Monday. For more information about Longley, her writings, and her business, see her website.

Mary Longley

Butterfly Network USA LLC

butterflynetworkusa.com

mary@butterflynetworkusa.com

