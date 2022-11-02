National Comprehensive Cancer Network: NCCN Working with Medlive to Advance High-Quality Cancer Care in China and Worldwide

United States-based National Comprehensive Cancer Network enters strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese medical information website to publish and translate evidence-based expert consensus guidelines for cancer care; now available at nccnchina.org.cn.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)-an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States-is announcing a new collaboration with Medlive to share NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) in China at nccnchina.org.cn. NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine.





The current library of 84 evidence-based, expert consensus practice guidelines cover 97% of cancer cases affecting patients-with specific treatment recommendations for nearly every type of cancer, plus supportive care and prevention-and are updated at least once-a-year. There are also 65 patient-focused versions of the guidelines for patients and caregivers. All are now available at quicker in-country download speeds with a one-step registration process, also via guide.medlive.cn/NCCN on computer or the Medlive APP on smartphone. These resources will also be translated into Chinese in the future.

"We are committed to making sure providers and patients have access to the most up-to-date standards in cancer care around the world," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "At NCCN, we believe that everyone worldwide should benefit from the rapidly expanding knowledge on how to treat cancer most effectively; and we work tirelessly to make that happen. We are proud to collaborate with Medlive on this important project."

Although NCCN is a U.S.-based organization, NCCN resources are accessed and utilized throughout the world. Nearly half of the 1.5 million registered users viewing NCCN Guidelines at NCCN.org or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines app are located outside of the U.S. China is currently the third-highest country for clinical practice guideline downloads, with more than 400,000 per year. This new in-country platform for guidelines is expected to increase that number significantly.

"We are happy to introduce a new home for NCCN resources in China here on our Medlive platform, providing doctors with faster access to NCCN Guidelines," said Tian Lixin, President, Medlive. "This collaboration will help oncologists in China to reference the widely-recognized NCCN Guidelines, so all patients can receive high-quality, effective, and efficient treatment according to the latest evidence-based expert consensus standards."

"Both NCCN and Medlive recognize the importance of collaboration and mutual learning," said Xin Jiangtao, Vice President, Medlive. "We are pleased to use this platform for knowledge sharing between oncology circles in Asia and the United States, ultimately improving care for patients everywhere."

The collaboration will focus on providing the full English-language library of NCCN Guidelines on Medlive's platform (in addition to their longtime home at NCCN.org), with Chinese translations to follow in the near future. The new website specifically for NCCN on Medlive was first announced on June 15, 2022 with a live conference hosted by Medlive. The full broadcast is available on-demand at class.medlive.cn/class/live/close/68550.

Visit NCCN.org/global to learn more about NCCN's work to improve cancer outcomes around the world. Join the conversation online with the hashtag NCCNGlobal.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

