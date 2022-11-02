Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JL62 ISIN: CA71422P1053 Ticker-Symbol: 75P 
Frankfurt
01.11.22
20:53 Uhr
0,085 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEDFORD METALS
BEDFORD METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEDFORD METALS CORP0,0900,00 %
FALCON GOLD CORP0,0800,00 %
FERROVIAL SA24,180-2,22 %
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION0,0850,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.