Das Instrument 3FA CA3060442074 FALCON GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022

The instrument 3FA CA3060442074 FALCON GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022



Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022

The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022



Das Instrument 75P CA71422P1053 PERMEX PETROLEUM EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022

The instrument 75P CA71422P1053 PERMEX PETROLEUM EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022



Das Instrument UJN CA00401G2080 ACADEMY METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022

The instrument UJN CA00401G2080 ACADEMY METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022

