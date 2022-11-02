The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.11.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.11.2022Aktien1 CA75903N1096 Regenx Tech Corp.2 CA89602G1090 Tribeca Resources Corp.3 CA31422Y1007 FE Battery Metals Corp.4 US90187B8046 Two Harbors Investment Corp.5 KYG4181B1196 Guangdong Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd.6 ES0105517025 Energia Innovacion Y Desarrollo Fotovoltaico S.A.7 SE0019070749 RightBridge Ventures Group ABAnleihen1 US438516CJ30 Honeywell International Inc.2 XS2539430095 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)3 IT0005518128 Italien, Republik4 CH1206367562 AMAG Leasing AG5 US20030NEB38 Comcast Corp.6 US438516CH73 Honeywell International Inc.7 US438516CK03 Honeywell International Inc.8 CH1221150480 National Bank of Canada9 US025537AV36 American Electric Power Co. Inc.10 US025537AW19 American Electric Power Co. Inc.11 US025816DB21 American Express Co.12 US17136MAC64 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.13 XS2550380104 Cirsa Finance International S.à.r.l.14 XS2495358009 Easy Tactic Ltd.15 XS2495355674 Easy Tactic Ltd.16 XS2336348326 Jingrui Holdings Ltd.17 XS2242906597 Jingrui Holdings Ltd.18 XS2090949160 Ronshine China Holdings Ltd.19 XS2189303873 Ronshine China Holdings Ltd.20 XS1750991744 Tahoe Group Global Co. Ltd.21 XS2253107853 Yango Cayman Investment Ltd.22 XS2369829473 Yango Cayman Investment Ltd.23 XS2248032653 Yango Justice International Ltd.24 XS2122380822 Yango Justice International Ltd.25 XS2100664544 Yango Justice International Ltd.26 XS2203986927 Yango Justice International Ltd.27 XS2379568004 Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. Ltd.28 XS2429784809 Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. Ltd.29 XS2185842924 Zhenro Properties Group Ltd.30 US20030NDZ15 Comcast Corp.31 US20030NEA54 Comcast Corp.