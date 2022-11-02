Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Lang & Schwarz
02.11.22
10:05 Uhr
6,000 Euro
-6,000
-100,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10010:06
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
02.11.2022 | 08:31
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Q3 2022 production results

DJ Polymetal: Q3 2022 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q3 2022 production results 02-Nov-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     2 November 2022

Polymetal International plc Q3 2022 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the third quarter of 2022.

"In Q3, Polymetal stayed on track to meet our full year guidance of 1.7 Moz GE. The Company has successfully completed the restructuring of its sales channels and started to unwind accumulated inventory. We expect strong positive free cash flows in Q4", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- There have been no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2022 among Polymetal's workforce andcontractors (similar to 9M 2021). In Q3 2022, four minor lost-time incidents were recorded among employees. Losttime injury frequency rate (LTIFR) for the first nine months of 2022 stood at 0.09, a year-on-year (y-o-y) decreaseof 18%.

-- Q3 gold equivalent (GE) production grew by 7% y-o-y to 490 Koz driven by Nezhda contribution which offsetoutput reductions at Mayskoye (timing of shipments) and Kyzyl (grade). GE output for the first nine months of 2022declined by 2% y-o-y to 1,187 Koz.

-- All construction projects, including POX-2, progressed in line with the revised schedules (refer tofurther detail within the POX-2 section below) despite continuing supply chain challenges. Kytyn heap leach, partof Albazino hub, delivered first production of 13 Koz in September.

-- During the first nine months of 2022, a total of 198 Koz of finished goods inventory was accumulatedacross the Group's Russian mines. In late Q3 2022, export sales resumed at full speed and the management expectsthe gap between production and sales to be closed by the end of the year.

-- Revenue for the quarter was down by 13% y-o-y to USUSD 714 million, while 9M revenue decreased by 16% toUSUSD 1,762 million. The decline is attributable to inventory accumulation as well as lower metal prices.

-- Net debt at the end of Q3 stood at approximately USUSD 2.8 billion (stable since Q2), while by the end ofOctober it decreased to USUSD 2.7 billion driven by working capital release.

-- The Company reiterates its 2022 full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz GE and maintains its TCC andAISC guidance of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively.

-- Initial guidance for 2023 and 2024 envisages stable production of 1.7 Moz per annum, which is contingenton supply chain risks. Cost guidance for 2023 will be provided in late January 2023 together with the 2022 fullyear production results.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

3 months ended          9 months ended 
                          Sep 30,      % change1    Sep 30,      % change1 
                          2022   2021           2022   2021 
 
Waste mined, Mt                   52.1   54.1   -4%       162.1  152.0  +7% 
Underground development, km             25.6   24.2   +6%       74.5   70.5   +6% 
Ore mined, Mt                    5.5   4.1   +35%      14.9   11.6   +29% 
Open-pit                      4.4   3.1   +44%      11.9   8.7   +37% 
Underground                     1.1   1.0   +7%       3.1   2.9   +6% 
Ore processed, Mt                  5.2   4.1   +26%      13.6   11.7   +16% 
Average GE grade processed, g/t           3.7   3.6   +5%       3.5   3.7   -5% 
Production 
Gold, Koz                      427   401   +7%       1,014  1,037  -2% 
Silver, Moz                     5.0   4.5   +10%      13.8   13.9   -1% 
Gold equivalent, Koz2                490   457   +7%       1,187  1,210  -2% 
Sales 
Gold, Koz                      360   406   -11%      816   1,002  -19% 
Silver, Moz                     6.3   4.6   +39%      15.1   12.6   +20% 
Revenue, USUSDm3                   714   819   -13%      1,762  2,093  -16% 
Net debt, USUSDm4                   2,781  2,801  -1%       2,781  1,647  +69% 
 
LTIFR (Employees)5                 0.11   -    NA       0.09   0.11   -18% 
Fatalities                     0    0    NA        0    0    NA 
Notes: 
(1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % 
changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in 
this release. 
(2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly 
(120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. 
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 
June 2022 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2021 (for the nine months period). 
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. 
(6) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries.

PRODUCTION BY MINE 

3 months ended Sep 30, %   9 months ended Sep 30, % 
        2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
 
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 
Kazakhstan   133     140     -5%  377     433     -13% 
Kyzyl      82     93     -12%  217     275     -21% 
Varvara     51     47     +9%  160     157     +2% 
Russia     356     317     +12%  809     778     +4% 
Dukat      64     60     +6%  191     195     -2% 
Albazino    71     67     +7%  166     190     -12% 
Omolon     58     63     -9%  142     161     -12% 
Nezhda     45     -      NA   106     -      NA 
Svetloye    33     31     +7%  76     84     -10% 
Voro      27     22     +21%  66     63     +5% 
Mayskoye    59     75     -21%  63     85     -26% 
TOTAL      490     457     +7%  1,187    1,210    -2%

Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, 2 November 2022 at 11:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time).

Please complete the registration using the link to participate in the call. Dial-in details will be sent to you via email after registration.

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20221102.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov 
Timofey Kulakov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Kirill Kuznetsov 
         +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                          % change             % change 
              2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       20.6    21.2    -3%   62.3    62.0    +0% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt  558     574     -3%   1,689    1,672    +1% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt      565     550     +3%   1,651    1,683    -2% 
Gold grade, g/t       5.6     6.1     -7%   5.1     6.2     -18% 
Gold recovery        89.2%    88.4%    +1%   88.7%    89.1%    -0% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  28.9    28.9    +0%   78.3    98.1    -20% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 98.4    102.3    -4%   95.0    94.3    +1% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz1  92     95     -4%   239     297     -20% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt   16     10     +59%   42     58     -28% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz  30     20     +54%   78     106     -26% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  14     19     -25%   35     44     -21% 
Gold grade, g/t       136.8    133.8    +2%   134.0    133.9    +0% 
Gold recovery        94.1%    93.1%    +1%   94.3%    92.1%    +2% 
Gold produced, Koz     52     74     -29%   139     170     -18% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          82     93     -12%   217     275     -21%

Note:

(1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

At Kyzyl, y-o-y production fell on the back of the planned grade decline towards the reserve average. Grade increased q-o-q as mining shifted from historical underground workings to the higher quality ore blocks.

Concentrate and dore sales and shipments (both domestic and to China) have normalized and the Company expects to fully release the accumulated inventories by year-end.

VARVARA 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, % 
                            % change 
                2022    2021         2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt        10.8    11.2    -3%   32.1    30.7    +4% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt    963     908     +6%   3,032    2,815    +8% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt       823     830     -1%   2,421    2,387    +1% 
Gold grade, g/t        1.7     1.6     +7%   1.7     1.6     +2% 
Gold recovery1         91.0%    89.9%    +1%   90.6%    88.8%    +2% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz 41     38     +10%   128     122     +5% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt       197     133     +48%   567     508     +12% 
Gold grade, g/t        2.9     2.9     +0%   2.8     2.8     +3% 
Recovery1           86.4%    88.4%    -2%   89.4%    85.4%    +5% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz    10     9      +5%   32     35     -9% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz           51     47     +9%   160     157     +2%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

At Varvara, quarterly gold production was up by 9% y-o-y to 51 Koz mostly driven by better grades of Komar ore and larger volumes of higher-grade third party feed through the leaching circuit. Flotation circuit also increased its output on the back of recovery of processing volumes after long maintenance in Q3 2021.

Varvara Mine has become the first company in Kazakhstan (and third in Polymetal after Voro and Amursk POX) which was certified for full compliance under the International Cyanide Management Code by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI).

DUKAT 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                          % change             % change 
              2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       1.2     0.9     +37%   3.1     1.9     +60% 
Underground development, km 12.3    10.9    +13%   35.9    33.7    +6% 
Ore mined, Kt        659     631     +5%   1,894    1,913    -1% 
  Open pit        120     92     +30%   336     316     +6% 
  Underground       539     538     +0%   1,558    1,598    -2% 
 
PROCESSING 
Omsukchan concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      500     516     -3%   1,521    1,537    -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          0.4     0.4     -7%   0.5     0.5     +6% 
Silver, g/t         226     219     +3%   235     243     -3% 
Recovery1 
Gold            82.8%    83.9%    -1%   83.4%    84.9%    -2% 
Silver           85.5%    84.0%    +2%   85.2%    86.2%    -1% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          5      6      -11%   21     20     +3% 
Silver, Moz         3.0     3.0     +1%   9.5     10.1    -6% 
 
Lunnoye plant 
Ore processed, Kt      120     121     -0%   353     358     -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          1.5     1.8     -13%   1.8     1.6     +12% 
Silver, g/t         199     239     -17%   195     236     -18% 
Recovery1 
Gold            89.4%    90.0%    -1%   90.5%    90.5%    +0% 
Silver           94.2%    94.4%    -0%   93.4%    93.2%    +0% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          5      6      -13%   19     17     +11% 
Silver, Moz         0.7     0.9     -18%   2.1     2.5     -18% 
 
Primorskoye 
Ore shipped, Kt       6.4     -      NA    6.4     -      NA 
Production 
Gold, Koz          2      -      NA    2      -      NA 
Silver, Moz         0.4     -      NA    0.4     -      NA 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          12     12     -0%   41     37     +11% 
Silver, Moz         4.1     3.8     +7%   12.0    12.6    -5%

Notes:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

In Q3, silver production at Dukat grew by 7% y-o-y to 4.1 Moz due to higher grade from Perevalnoye ore at Omsukchan concentrator as well as contribution from Primorskoye. Planned contraction in gold production at both processing circuits was compensated by Primorskoye output.

Primorskoye delivered first batches of high-grade direct-shipment ore to third-party customers. The Company also started milling Primorskoye ore at the Omsukchan concentrator (without beneficiation) for further sales to off-takers as concentrate.

ALBAZINO 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                          % change             % change 
              2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       8.2     5.7     +45%   22.5    16.3    +38% 
Underground development, km 5.2     4.5     +16%   14.8    11.7    +26% 
Ore mined, Kt        1,170    581     +101%  3,007    1,530    +97% 
Open pit          936     382     +145%  2,360    958     +146% 
Underground         234     199     +18%   648     572     +13% 
 
PROCESSING 
Albazino concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      465     458     +2%   1,372    1,329    +3% 
Gold grade, g/t       3.3     4.3     -22%   3.3     4.2     -22% 
Gold recovery1       87.5%    89.4%    -2%   86.8%    88.8%    -2% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  35.1    37.6    -7%   100.2    104.1    -4% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 38.7    46.7    -17%   38.8    47.6    -19% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2  44     57     -23%   125     159     -22% 
 
Kutyn Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt       562     -      NA    562     -      NA 
Gold grade, g/t       4.0     -      NA    4.0     -      NA 
Gold production, Koz    13     -      NA    13     -      NA 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  37     42     -11%   105     124     -16% 
Gold grade, g/t       38.5    50.1    -23%   41.1    50.3    -18% 
Gold recovery        96.5%    96.4%    +0%   96.2%    96.4%    -0% 
Gold produced, Koz     58     67     -12%   153     189     -19% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          71     67     +7%   166     189     -12%

Notes:

(1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

Albazino Q3 gold production increased by 7% y-o-y to 71 Koz due to the successful start-up of Kutyn heap leach in September (please see the press release for more information), which produced 13 Koz by the end of the month. Kutyn has offset the decline in production from the concentrator driven by the completion of mining at the largest high-grade Anfisa open pit.

To ensure equipment availability at the main underground Olga mine, the ?ompany transitioned Ekaterina-2 underground mine to care and maintenance in October. The goal is to optimize the management of key spare part stocks..The concentrator will continue operating at full throughput and processing lower-grade stockpiled ore.

The management made the decision to delay Albazino grid project timeline by 9 months with commissioning now expected in Q2 2025. The delay will lower capital commitments for 2023 and allow more time to ensure careful selection of electrical equipment in full compliance with all applicable sanctions.

AMURSK POX 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                         % change             % change 
             2022    2021         2022    2021 
Concentrate processed, Kt 53     61     -14%   144     171     -16% 
 Albazino        35     39     -10%   101     116     -13% 
 Kyzyl          14     19     -25%   35     44     -21% 
 Nezhda         1      -      NA    4      -      NA 
 Mayskoye        -      2      -100%  0      3      -92% 
 Veduga         -      -      NA    -      4      -100% 
 Other1         2      3      -23%   4      4      -16% 
Gold recovery       95.1%    94.6%    +1%   95.2%    94.2%    +1% 
Average gold grade, g/t  65.2    76.3    -14%   63.7    72.0    -12% 
Average sulphur grade   17.6%    13.8%    +27%   15.7%    13.8%    +14% 
Total gold produced2, Koz 113     140     -20%   297     364     -19% 
 Albazino        56     59     -4%   151     171     -12% 
 Kyzyl          52     74     -29%   139     170     -18% 
 Nezhda         2      -      NA    3      -      NA 
 Mayskoye        -      0      -100%  2      5      -71% 
 Veduga         -      1      -100%  -      11     -100% 
 Other1         2      7      -68%   2      8      -70%

Notes:

(1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

The decrease in POX production was due to the decline in grade in feedstock sourced from Kyzyl and Albazino. The plant continued to process Nezhda's low-carbon gold flotation concentrate with reasonable average recovery of 90% for the quarter.

OMOLON 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                          % change             % change 
              2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       1.9     1.7     +12%   6.0     3.3     +81% 
Underground development, Km 2.5     3.0     -17%   8.4     8.6     -3% 
Ore mined, Kt        217     297     -27%   431     482     -11% 
  Open pit        114     208     -45%   114     242     -53% 
  Underground       103     89     +17%   318     240     +32% 
 
PROCESSING 
Kubaka Mill 
Ore processed, Kt      220     222     -1%   646     651     -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          6.5     6.7     -3%   6.2     6.7     -7% 
Silver, g/t         19     88     -78%   21     59     -64% 
Recovery1 
Gold            94.5%    95.8%    -1%   93.9%    94.6%    -1% 
Silver           77.0%    84.0%    -8%   76.4%    81.6%    -6% 
Gold production, Koz    43     43     +0%   119     131     -9% 
Silver production, Moz   0.1     0.6     -81%   0.3     1.0     -66% 
 
Birkachan Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt       317     348     -9%   467     701     -33% 
Gold grade, g/t       1.1     2.4     -57%   1.1     1.8     -43% 
Gold production, Koz    13     13     +2%   18     17     +6% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          56     55     +1%   137     148     -7% 
Silver, Moz         0.1     0.6     -76%   0.4     1.1     -63%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

In Q3, gold production at Omolon was stable y-o-y. Silver production was down as the Merrill-Crowe circuit remains idle.

Heap leach was not engaged in re-handling of high-grade ore stockpiles (as it was in Q3 2021), hence the grade declined y-o-y.

Underground mining at Burgali commenced and will replace ore tonnage from the Burgali open pit, to be depleted by the end of the year. NEZHDA 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                              % change            % change 
                  2022     2021        2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt          5.0      5.8    -14%   15.0    16.7    -10% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt      764      226    +238%  2,088    937    +123% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt         524      -     NA    1,500    -     NA 
Grade 
Gold, g/t             4.0      -     NA    3.8     -     NA 
Silver, g/t            51.3     -     NA    41.1    -     NA 
Recovery1 
Gold                76.1%     -     NA    73.9%    -     NA 
Silver               86.8%     -     NA    81.0%    -     NA 
Gold in concentrate, Koz      51      -     NA    134     -     NA 
Silver in concentrate, Moz     0.7      -     NA    1.6     -     NA 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt      17      -     NA    24     -     NA 
Payable gold in concentrate, Koz  25      -     NA    77     -     NA 
Payable silver in concentrate, Moz 0.6      -     NA    1.2     -     NA 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt     1       -     NA    4      -     NA 
Gold grade, g/t          41.3     -     NA    40.5    -     NA 
Gold recovery           90.3%     -     NA    89.7%    -     NA 
Gold produced, Koz         2       -     NA    3      -     NA 
 
Gold produced in dore 
                  11      -     NA    11     -     NA 
(at Voro and Dukat), Koz 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION1 
Gold, Koz             38      -     NA    91     -     NA 
Silver, Moz            0.6      -     NA    1.2     -     NA

Notes:

(1) Includes concentrate produced and stockpiled for future sale, and excludes low-grade material. Expected 90% gold payable ratio is applied.

At Nezhda, the majority of the production volume came from payable gold in gravity and silver concentrates. In Q3, the Company started processing gravity concentrate at Voro and Dukat. After the launch of the intensive cyanidation section of POX-2 in Q1 2023, the material will be directed there. Flotation concentrate will now be split into low-carbon and high-carbon materials, similar to Kyzyl. Low-carbon material will be processed, on the basis of two successful trial batch campaigns, through POX-1 at Amursk. High-carbon material will be mostly stockpiled until POX-2 is fully launched in H1 2024.

The recovery rate at the concentrator is continuously growing towards the design level as the Company is implementing technological improvements. Grade in ore processed increased q-o-q according to the mine plan.

The Company has accumulated sufficient ore stockpiles to ensure full productivity of the flotation plant for several months. Therefore, the management decided to temporarily suspend mining activity at the Nezhda open-pit from December 1 st for four months in order to optimize costs.. SVETLOYE 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                         % change             % change 
             2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt     1.5     1.3     +16%   4.6     3.0     +54% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt 831     473     +76%   1,839    1,399    +31% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore stacked, Kt     404     451     -10%   1,073    1,100    -2% 
Gold grade, g/t     4.8     2.3     +104%  3.1     3.1     -2% 
Gold recovery      80.8%    80.8%    +0%   80.8%    81.3%    -1% 
Gold production, Koz   33     30     +7%   75     83     -10% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz        33     30     +7%   75     83     -10%

Quarterly gold production at Svetloye saw a 7% y-o-y increase to reach 33 Koz due to contribution from the Emmy pit where pushback was completed and higher-grade ore blocks introduced into the feed.

VORO 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                         % change             % change 
             2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt     2.3     2.8     -19%   8.8     6.4     +36% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt 79     178     -55%   260     239     +9% 
 
PROCESSING 
CIP 
Ore processed, Kt    267     262     +2%   768     784     -2% 
Gold grade, g/t     2.8     1.8     +57%   2.4     2.0     +24% 
Gold recovery1      80.9%    84.4%    -4%   83.4%    84.3%    -1% 
Gold production, Koz   24     20     +17%   59     56     +4% 
 
Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt     -      -      NA    -      -      NA 
Gold grade, g/t           -      NA          -      NA 
Gold production, Koz   1      1      -21%   3      5      -48% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz        26     22     +21%   64     61     +5%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

At Voro, gold production for the quarter increased by 21% y-o-y to 26 Koz driven by large-scale introduction of high-grade transitional ore from Peshernoye.

Mining volumes were substantially down in the reporting quarter as open-pit mining at Saum was discontinued on the back of deteriorating economics (strong rouble and higher rail tariffs).

The management made the decision to accelerate the execution of the second stage of the Urals flotation project. Start-up is now targeted for Q3 2024 (previous plan was 2027). The objective is to bring forward cash flows from high-grade polymetallic deposits.

MAYSKOYE 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                                     % change             % change 
                         2022    2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                  0.6    1      -42%   2.6     3.0     -12% 
Underground development, km            5.5    5.0     +10%   15.5    14.8    +5% 
Ore mined, Kt                   248    195     +28%   677     582     +16% 
Open-pit                     72     33      +118%  127     84     +50% 
Underground                    176    161     +9%   551     498     +11% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                 224    234     -4%   683     669     +2% 
Gold grade, g/t                  5.8    5.7     +2%   5.6     5.9     -4% 
Gold recovery1                  58.0%   71.6%    -19%   80.1%    85.3%    -6% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2             20     26      -22%   95     102     -7% 
 
Amursk POX 
Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz -     0      -100%  2      5      -71% 
Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3      0     0      -100%  3      5      -50% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                     59     75      -21%   63     85     -26%

Notes:

(1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

At Mayskoye, Q3 production contracted due to the recovery decrease attributable to higher than expected carbon content with lower sulfide and higher iron grades in the oxide ore.

Open-pit mining at Mayskoye has been completed.

POX-2

At POX-2, the installation of pulp conditioning and neutralization tanks, air coolers, a pulp cooling tank park, as well as technological equipment for the downstream section has been completed. The installation of structural steel and concrete floors and structures for High Bay is nearing completion. The construction of metal frameworks and concrete works for the installation of technological equipment in the CIL building continues.

The start-up of the gravity concentrate processing circuit is planned for Q1 2023. This will allow full in-house processing of gravity concentrates from Nezhda.

Full commissioning of POX-2 is expected in Q2 2024 and remains at risk given material supply chain challenges. The management nevertheless remains confident that the current plan is realistic and continues to implement a variety of risk mitigation measures, mostly focused on procuring critical equipment and spares from alternative suppliers.

VEDUGA

The management made the decision to delay Veduga project timeline by 12 months with first production now expected in H2 2027. This schedule optimization will reduce capital commitments for 2023 and allow for thorough selection of processing equipment to ensure full compliance with all applicable sanctions and flexible construction planning.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2022 among Polymetal's workforce and contractors (consistent with 9M 2021). In Q3 2022, six minor lost-time incidents were recorded at Polymetal's sites: four among employees and two among contractors. Employee LTIFR for the quarter amounted to 0.11 (zero LTIFR in Q3 2021), while 9M LTIFR stood at 0.09, a decrease of 18% y-o-y. All the LTIs have been investigated to eliminate the risks of similar incidents in the future.

PERSONNEL

Gennady Fukalov was appointed as the Managing Director of Svetloye replacing Vasilina Tarabarova (see below). Gennady is a mining professional with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He joined Polymetal in 2005 as the mining engineer at Okhotsk Mining and Exploration Company LLC (sold in 2018) and was most recently the Chief Engineer at Kutyn. He graduated from the Krasnoyarsk Institute of Non-ferrous Metals with a degree in underground mining and from Vladivostok State University with a degree in economics and management.

Vasilina Tarabarova was appointed as the Managing Director at Kutyn. Vasilina joined Polymetal in 2002 and held various positions at Okhotsk Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye, having grown from junior to executive roles with her previous position being Managing director at Svetloye. She holds degrees in underground mining and geological survey of solid mineral deposits from Saint Petersburg Mining University as well as a degree in management from Komsomolsk-on-Amur State Technical University.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 198214 
EQS News ID:  1476835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.