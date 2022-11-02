Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.11.2022 | 08:31
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 02-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited) announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Overview

On the 24 March 2022 the Company had signed a conditional Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with CASS FZE and Stella Investments Limited (both private companies, incorporated and registered in the United Arab Emirates) to acquire 100% of the entire issued share capital of Anthony Vartkes Resources Limited, a BVI-registered company. On completion of the SPA, VVV will hold a 100% interest in the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and the remaining 49% interest in the Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia.

The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia.

Mr Lester Kemp, David Rigoll & Simon Clarke have resigned as Director in July & October 2022. At the same time, Mr Malcolm Macleod & Jim Williams were appointed as Directors in September and October 2022, respectively.

A number of projects in Western Australia are currently being reviewed, and shareholders will be provided with further news on these in the year end Report.

Financial Review

The loss for the period to 30 June 2022 was GBP77,000 (30 June 2021 - GBP 134,000 and 31 December 2021 - GBP431,000 loss) which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2022, the Company had cash balances of GBP17,000 (30 June 2021 - GBP 346,000 and 31 December 2021 - GBP87,000).

The interim accounts to 30 June 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Mahesh s/o Pulandaran

Director

31 October 2022

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
Mahesh s/o Pulandaran         +65 6438 8995 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2022 
                                            6 months  6 months  Year ended 
                                            to     to 
                                            30 June  30 June  31 
                                                       December 
                                            2022    2021 
                                                       2021 
                                            Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                                         Notes GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Continuing operations 
Revenue 
Investment income                                   -     -     - 
Total gains on AFS investments                             -     -     - 
 
Administrative costs                                  (77)    (134)   (431) 
Share based payments                                  -     - 
 
Operating (loss)                                    (77)    (134)   (431) 
 
Finance costs                                                - 
(Loss) before tax                                   (77)    (134)   (431) 
 
Taxation                                                   - 
(Loss) for the period                                 (77)    (134)   (431) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                            -     -     - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation               -     -     - 
Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners of the parent    (77)    (134)   (431) 
company 
 
(Loss) per share: 
Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence)                    2   (4.09)   (7.12)   (22.87) Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 
                             30 June  30 June 
                                       31 December 2021 
                             2022   2021 
                             Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                          Notes GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Intangible assets                     136    136    136 
                             136    136    136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables                34    7     22 
Cash and cash equivalents                 17    346    87 
                             51    353    109 
 
Total assets                       187    489    245 
 
LIABILITIES 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 (116)   (44)   (97) 
Total current liabilities                 (116)   (44)   (97) 
 
Total liabilities                     (116)   (44)   (97) 
 
Net Assets                        71    445    148 
 
EQUITY 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 
Share capital                       -     -     - 
Share premium account                   863    863    863 
Share based payment reserve                26    26    26 
Retained earnings                     (818)   (444)   (741) 
Total equity                       71    445    148 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022 
                                                Total 
                     Share  Share                Retained attributable 
                             Share based payment reserve 
                     capital premium               earnings to owners 
                                                of parent 
Audited                  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000            GBP'000  GBP'000 
At 31 December 2020            -    643   26             (310)  359 
 
 
Loss for the period            -    -    -              (431)  (431) 
Total comprehensive income        -    -    -              (431)  (431) 
 
Issue of share capital          -    220   -              -    220 
Transactions with owners of the company  -    220   -              -    220 
 
At 31 December 2021            -    863   26             (741)  148 
 
Unaudited 
At 31 December 2021            -    863   26             (741)  148 
 
Loss for the period            -    -    -              (77)   (77) 
Total comprehensive income for the period -    -    -              (77)   (77) 
 
Issue of share capital          -    -    -              -    - 
Transactions with owners of the company  -    -    -              -    - 
 
Balance at 30 June 2022          -    863   26             (818)  71 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2022 
                          6 months to 6 months to Year to 
                          30 June   30 June 
                                      31 December 2021 
                          2022    2021 
                          Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating (loss)                  (77)    (134)    (431) 
Adjustments for: 
Share based payment charge             -      -      - 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities       -      -      - 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (12)    11     (4) 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables  19     (25)    30 
Net cash used in operating activities       (70)    (146)    (405) 
 
Investing activities 
Finance Costs                   -      -      - 
Investment in intangible assets          -      -      - 
Net cash outflow in investing activities      -      -      - 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital               -      220     220 
Issue costs                    -      -      - 
Net cash from financing activities         -      220     220 
 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents      (70)    74     (185) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  87     272     272 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period     17     346     87 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 1.       General Information Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2021 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below. 

Six months Six months Year 
                                           to     to     ended 
                                           30 June   30 June   31 
                                                       December 
                                           2022    2021 
                                                       2021 
                                           (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 
                                           (GBP'000)   (GBP'000)   (GBP'000) 
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company                (77)    (134)    (431) 
 
Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic 1,884,167  1,884,167  1,884,167 
loss per share 
 
Basic and diluted loss per share (pence)                       (4.09)   (7.12)   (22.87) 3.       Events after the reporting date

There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 198212 
EQS News ID:  1476807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.