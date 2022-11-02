DJ VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited) announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Overview

On the 24 March 2022 the Company had signed a conditional Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with CASS FZE and Stella Investments Limited (both private companies, incorporated and registered in the United Arab Emirates) to acquire 100% of the entire issued share capital of Anthony Vartkes Resources Limited, a BVI-registered company. On completion of the SPA, VVV will hold a 100% interest in the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and the remaining 49% interest in the Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia.

The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia.

Mr Lester Kemp, David Rigoll & Simon Clarke have resigned as Director in July & October 2022. At the same time, Mr Malcolm Macleod & Jim Williams were appointed as Directors in September and October 2022, respectively.

A number of projects in Western Australia are currently being reviewed, and shareholders will be provided with further news on these in the year end Report.

Financial Review

The loss for the period to 30 June 2022 was GBP77,000 (30 June 2021 - GBP 134,000 and 31 December 2021 - GBP431,000 loss) which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2022, the Company had cash balances of GBP17,000 (30 June 2021 - GBP 346,000 and 31 December 2021 - GBP87,000).

The interim accounts to 30 June 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Mahesh s/o Pulandaran

Director

31 October 2022

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company Mahesh s/o Pulandaran +65 6438 8995 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2022 6 months 6 months Year ended to to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue Investment income - - - Total gains on AFS investments - - - Administrative costs (77) (134) (431) Share based payments - - Operating (loss) (77) (134) (431) Finance costs - (Loss) before tax (77) (134) (431) Taxation - (Loss) for the period (77) (134) (431) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners of the parent (77) (134) (431) company (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence) 2 (4.09) (7.12) (22.87) Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 136 136 136 136 136 136 Current assets Trade and other receivables 34 7 22 Cash and cash equivalents 17 346 87 51 353 109 Total assets 187 489 245 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables (116) (44) (97) Total current liabilities (116) (44) (97) Total liabilities (116) (44) (97) Net Assets 71 445 148 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital - - - Share premium account 863 863 863 Share based payment reserve 26 26 26 Retained earnings (818) (444) (741) Total equity 71 445 148 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022 Total Share Share Retained attributable Share based payment reserve capital premium earnings to owners of parent Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December 2020 - 643 26 (310) 359 Loss for the period - - - (431) (431) Total comprehensive income - - - (431) (431) Issue of share capital - 220 - - 220 Transactions with owners of the company - 220 - - 220 At 31 December 2021 - 863 26 (741) 148 Unaudited At 31 December 2021 - 863 26 (741) 148 Loss for the period - - - (77) (77) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (77) (77) Issue of share capital - - - - - Transactions with owners of the company - - - - - Balance at 30 June 2022 - 863 26 (818) 71 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2022 6 months to 6 months to Year to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (77) (134) (431) Adjustments for: Share based payment charge - - - Issue of shares to settle liabilities - - - Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (12) 11 (4) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 19 (25) 30 Net cash used in operating activities (70) (146) (405) Investing activities Finance Costs - - - Investment in intangible assets - - - Net cash outflow in investing activities - - - Financing activities Issue of share capital - 220 220 Issue costs - - - Net cash from financing activities - 220 220 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (70) 74 (185) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 87 272 272 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 17 346 87 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 1. General Information Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2021 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below.

Six months Six months Year to to ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company (77) (134) (431) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic 1,884,167 1,884,167 1,884,167 loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (4.09) (7.12) (22.87) 3. Events after the reporting date

There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose.

