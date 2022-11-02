Press Release: Catherine Guillouard to step down from KPN's Supervisory Board

Catherine Guillouard to step down from KPN's Supervisory Board

KPN's Supervisory Board announces that Ms Catherine Guillouard has decided to step down as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons. She will remain a member of the Supervisory Board until the next Annual General Meeting of KPN in April 2023.

Ms Guillouard joined the Supervisory Board of KPN in 2020. Within the Supervisory Board she serves as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Strategy & Organization Committee.

