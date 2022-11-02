PQShield and Riscure Collaborate on Post-Quantum Cryptography SCA Validation

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riscure, a global security advisory lab and market leader in Side Channel Analysis (SCA), has partnered with PQShield, a cybersecurity company specializing in post-quantum cryptography, to evaluate PQShield's SCA testing and validation processes.

The quantum threat is high on the global security agenda, with governments and their partners planning their transition to quantum-resistance via post-quantum cryptography (PQC). In July, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced draft standards for post-quantum cryptography - an important and long-awaited information security milestone.

Even when PQC algorithms are mathematically secure, they can potentially be broken by a class of exploits known as side channel attacks. These attacks exploit the PQC algorithm implementation in hardware or software rather than the underlying mathematical problem itself, and underline how important it is that any side-channel vulnerabilities are identified and addressed before solutions are widely rolled out.

PQShield is a market leader in quantum-ready cryptographic solutions for hardware, software and communications. The company is a major contributor to the NIST post-quantum standardisation project, and the draft standards it announced in July this year are all schemes contributed to by PQShield's researchers and advisory board.

Riscure provides evaluation and validation services to reinforce the security of products and components including hardware cryptographic engines, large SoCs, boot ROM, security-enhanced software applications and trusted execution environments. Riscure also provides Security Tools and Training to help companies improve the security knowledge and expertise of their development teams.

With this project, the two companies will evaluate PQShield's SCA testing process. They will also share knowledge about post-quantum cryptography and its impact on side channel attacks, advancing companies' and governments' understanding of how new quantum-secure algorithms can be secured through robust validation and countermeasures.

PQShield CEO & Founder, Ali El Kaafarani, said: "Side channel attacks are a serious concern for cryptographers working on quantum-secure solutions. Not all devices running cryptographic operations provide the same level of assurance, so while many governments have encouraged organizations to upgrade their secure digital infrastructure, this must be tested and validated before it can stand up to the quantum threat.

"Riscure has a well-earned reputation when it comes to understanding and tackling complex security challenges. We are delighted to share our learnings in the face of the looming quantum threat to information security."

Marc Witteman CEO & Founder from Riscure added: "We have seen a surge in interest from businesses and governments recently looking to secure sensitive data with PQC. We are looking forward to working alongside PQShield, experts in PQC software and hardware co-design, by educating and sharing best practices with industry. With this collaboration we also aim to provide the industry with robust quantum-resistant Side Channel Analysis and lead to integration of PQC into our leading tools - in turn helping all major businesses and governments mitigate the quantum-threat."

About PQShield

PQShield is a cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum cryptography, protecting data from today's attacks while readying organisations for the threat landscape of tomorrow. It is the only cybersecurity company that can demonstrate quantum-safe cryptography on chips, in applications, and in the cloud. Headquartered in the UK, with additional teams in the United States, France and the Netherlands, its quantum-secure cryptographic solutions work with companies' legacy systems to protect devices and sensitive data now and for years to come. PQShield is principally backed by Addition, Crane Venture Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises (formerly OSI), Kindred Capital, and InnovateUK. www.pqshield.com | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Riscure

Riscure is a leading vendor of security tools, services, and training for edge devices. Our tooling helps global technology leaders to build robust hardware and software solutions. Riscure security analysts bring top-notch security expertise to development teams and aim to run no-pain certification projects. Built on a wealth of security research and extensive practical experience, Riscure is well recognized for its technical leadership. Riscure serves Semiconductor, Mobile Security and Mobile Payment, Automotive and Premium Content industries as well as the Government sector. Follow us on Twitter @Riscure and LinkedIn.

