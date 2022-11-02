GridGain Systems: GridGain Releases Full Conference Schedule for 2022 Ignite Summit Europe

Register for free to learn how Apache Ignite has enabled companies like Bloomberg, iFood and CERN to achieve in-memory speed and massive scalability for critical applications

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache Ignitedistributed database, today announced the full conference schedulefor the 2022 Ignite Summit Europe, a free virtual event taking place on November 9, 2022. Visit the 2022 Ignite Summit Europe websiteto register.



Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summits are intended for developers working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to solve application speed and scale challenges. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.

Attendees will hear talks from developers and architects using Apache Ignite to create high-performance applications used by millions of people. At the 2022 Ignite Summit Europe, developers from several companies will describe their journeys to in-memory speed and massive scale. The Summit also offers workshops, demos, one-on-one expert consultations, and virtual networking.

"The need for a high performance, data-driven application infrastructure is greater than ever, and Ignite Summits provide an opportunity to learn from some of the world's top developers who recognize the ability of Apache Ignite to dramatically accelerate their applications," said Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO of GridGain. "Their vital knowledge and experience can help developers understand the right use cases and the right implementations strategies to make the most of an Ignite-powered infrastructure."

Featured 2022 Ignite Summit Europe talks include:

Is Apache Ignite a Swiss Army Knife? Not Really… (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/391594), Nikita Ivanov Founder & CTO, GridGain

Improving the CERN Control and Monitoring Platform (C2MON) with Apache Ignite (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/381139) , Tiago Oliveira, DevOps Software Engineer in Accelerator Controls, CERN

Tiago Oliveira, DevOps Software Engineer in Accelerator Controls, CERN Apache Ignite 3.0 Overview (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/388401) , Stanislav Lukyanov, Technical Director, GridGain

Stanislav Lukyanov, Technical Director, GridGain Modernizing Apache Ignite Architecture (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/386783) , Alexey Scherbakov, Architect, GridGain

Alexey Scherbakov, Architect, GridGain Seamless Product Installation with Apache Ignite (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/387273) , Mikhail Pochatkin, Software Engineer, Unison Technologies

Mikhail Pochatkin, Software Engineer, Unison Technologies Real-time Data Access with Apache Ignite SQL (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/393359) , Kinjal Patel, Senior Software Engineer, Bloomberg

Kinjal Patel, Senior Software Engineer, Bloomberg What We Learned Supporting 1M RPM with 10 MS Latency Using Apache Ignite at iFood (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/393297) , Henrique Arroyo, Senior Software Developer, iFood

Henrique Arroyo, Senior Software Developer, iFood SQL Development, Tuning, and Troubleshooting in Apache Ignite (https://ignite-summit.org/2022-november/sessions/395818), Ian Ruffell, Senior Solutions Architect, GridGain

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache Ignite distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

