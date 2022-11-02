Anzeige
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in PGS due to subsequent offering (258/22)

The following information is based on a press release from PGS ASA (PGS)
published on November 2, 2022. 

The Board of PGS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
scheduled for November 23, 2022 approves a subsequent offering of up to 45 841
000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The
subscription price is NOK 6.70 per share. The Ex-date is today, November 2,
2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in PGS (PGS, PGSN). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1099143
