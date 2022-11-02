With the Nylas Email and Calendar APIs, the Choicely Casting Tool can deliver powerful user experiences for those in front and behind the camera

Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform powering frictionless digital experiences, workflow automation, and personalized engagement through universal APIs, today announced, at Web Summit, its partnership and integration with Choicely, a pioneer in no-code mobile app technology. Choicely will be harnessing Nylas to power their new casting tool to create a unified and user-friendly interface and experience for casting teams and entertainers. Armed with the Nylas Email and Calendar APIs, along with its front-end Scheduler, Choicely was able to build its new casting features 10x faster, allowing Choicely to refocus their technical resources on driving ROI and value across its platform.

In order to circumnavigate IT talent and developer shortages, more and more companies are turning to low-code no-code development in order to move quickly without compromising on quality. As a result, the global low-code development market has boomed and is predicted to generate a revenue of $187 billion by 2030, an increase from $10.3 billion in 2019.

Choicely has been working with customers in the media, sports, entertainment, and events industries, to help them build native mobile applications in as quickly as a single day. Recognizing the high demand for low-code development tools and features, Choicely turned to Nylas to implement new features that would not only provide them with a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing market, but also provide their customers with intuitive and customizable features at their fingertips.

With the Nylas Email and Calendar APIs, Choicely is able to arm their customers with a singular interface to:

Seamlessly search, identify, and easily coordinate auditions with candidates all from within the application.

Deliver the best user experience possible and help casting directors who manage thousands of applicants quickly and efficiently find the best person for each role.

Provide a personalized, customized, and branded in-app experience.

"With Nylas, we've built a far superior user experience that helps casting directors who manage high volumes of applicants find the best person for the role much faster," said Kaius Meskanen, CEO of Choicely. "It took us less than a month to integrate email and calendar functionality into our platform, allowing us to refocus our technical resources on growing our business across Europe and expanding into Hollywood and North America."

"Our work with Choicely is a perfect example of the power of APIs and the impact they can have not just for technology companies, but for all types of businesses, including ones that are producing some of the most popular global TV shows and events," said Marc Power, VP of International, Nylas. "Not only have we been able to help Choicely build more robust functionality into their platform, we were able to save them valuable time and costs. We look forward to continuing and growing this great partnership."

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to unlock innovation, insights, and engagement through its state-of-the-art communications platform. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contact providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Freshworks, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely access and make sense of complex communications data, enabling them to build software with limitless potential.

About Choicely

Choicely's no-code app development platform offers a simple, fast and affordable platform to build maintain high quality mobile apps at a fraction of the time cost. People spend over 4 hours a day in mobile apps, meaning that native apps have become the primary platform for engaging customers and growing sales. Choicely is already used by leaders in media, sports entertainment, such as: ITV Studios Love Island TV Show apps, Banijay, International Judo Federation, IMG Miss Universe app.

