Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

November 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.



Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment



The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share, based on the authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 6, 2022. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 4, 2022. The dividend payment date will be November 11, 2022. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.45 per share in 2022 according to the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



