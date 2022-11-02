

Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, Mr Eddie Chua, Honorary Treasurer of Singapore Golf Association, Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia LLP, and Mr Jayaprakash Jagateesan, Group Chief Executive Officer of AlDigi Holdings [L-R]

SINGAPORE, Nov 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd, the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT"), announced that its charity golf event had raised close to S$560,000 for disadvantaged groups- a core target group of the Foundation's philanthropic mission.Funds raised through the charity golf event will be used to support underprivileged families, as well as the elderly and their caregivers, through four local beneficiaries: PCF Sparkle Care Centres, Dementia Singapore Ltd, Life Community Services Society, and ARTDIS (Singapore) Ltd.Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said, "With the strong support of the Foundation's generous donors and sponsors, we continue to advance the Foundation's initiatives and programmes across its four core pillars of education, environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups, as well as arts and sports."Almost 250 golfers participated in the charity golf event held over three days on 14, 20 and 28 October 2022 at Sentosa Golf Club which ended with a gala dinner attended by Guest-of-Honour, Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, and more than 180 guests.In line with its goal of promoting sports, the Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA). Under the MOU, the Foundation and SGA will collaborate on various projects and outreach programmes to promote golf as a healthy sporting activity.Mr Eddie Chua, Honorary Treasurer of SGA, said, "We are excited to partner with ONERHT Foundation to collaboratively achieve SGA's strategic goals for golf in Singapore."Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has with the support of its donors and sponsors been able to raise more than S$4 million for more than 15 charitable organisations. The Foundation is glad that it is able to make a meaningful philanthropic impact on the community.ONERHT Foundation LtdA Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT") to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours.Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$4 million to support more than 15 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundationSingapore Golf AssociationThe Singapore Golf Association (SGA) is the National Sport Association governing the game of golf in Singapore. Registered on 5 October 1961, SGA's objective is to encourage and promote the game of golf in Singapore. SGA currently has 11 Full Members, 7 Associate Members and 6 Affiliate Members. SGA is also a member of the International Golf Federation, Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, ASEAN Golf Federation, Asia Golf Leaders Forum and the Singapore National Olympic Council. For more information, please visit https://sga.org.sg/For media enquiries, please contact:Elliot Siow / elliot.siow@rhtgoc.com / +65 8375 0417Source: ONERHT FoundationCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.